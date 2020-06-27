Epic Games Store Reveals More Free Games Releasing Soon

✖

Epic Games Store has revealed its next pair of free games, which all Epic Games Store users on PC will be able to get their hands on this coming Thursday, July 2. More specifically, the Fortnite makers have revealed that the storefront's upcoming freebies will be none other Conan Exiles and Hue. The former is an online multiplayer survival game, and of course a Conan the Barbarian game, that released back in 2018 via Funcom. Meanwhile, the latter is an award-winning puzzle-adventure game that debuted back in 2016 via developer Fiddlestick Games and publisher Curve Digital.

As always, once you download these games, they are yours to keep forever. That said, they won't be available for free until July 2. And once they are made free, they will only be free until July 9. After this, they will return to their normal price and be replaced with new freebies.

Unlike some free game offerings on other platforms, Epic Games Store's free weekly games cost nothing but taking a few moments to make a free account.

Below, you can read more about the pair of games, as well as peep trailers for each:

Conan Exiles: "Conan Exiles is an online multiplayer survival game, now with mounts and mounted combat, set in the lands of Conan the Barbarian. Enter a vast, open-world sandbox and play together with friends and strangers as you build your own home or even a shared city. Survive freezing cold temperatures, explore loot-filled dungeons, develop your character from a lowly peasant to a mighty barbarian, and fight to dominate your enemies in epic siege wars."

Hue: "Hue is a vibrant, award-winning puzzle-adventure, where you alter the world by changing its background color. You explore a dangerous grey land, unearthing colored fragments on a journey to find your missing mother. As obstacles match the background, they disappear, creating new and exciting puzzles - full of peril, mystery… and colors unseen."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.