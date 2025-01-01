Epic Games Store First Free Game of 2025 Given Out Prior to New Sequel

The first free game on the Epic Games Store in 2025 is one that’s being given out just before the release of its new sequel. As a whole, Epic has been on a bit of a hot streak lately when it comes to its free giveaways. The Epic Games Store closed out 2024 by handing out Sifu, which was joined by other free titles over the holidays that included Control and Redacted. Now, with 2025 having just begun, Epic is continuing this momentum with its latest freebie.

Starting now and lasting until January 2nd at 11:00am ET/8:00am PT, the Epic Games Store has made Kingdom Come: Deliverance entirely free to download and own for good. Released in 2018, Kingdom Come is a medieval, open-world RPG that comes from developer Warhorse Studios. Since its arrival nearly seven years ago, Kingdom Come has been incredibly popular with those who have played it, which makes this free offer one of the best ones we’ve seen on EGS in the past month.

As mentioned, though, the best part of Kingdom Come: Deliverance going free on the Epic Store at this point in time is that its sequel is out in roughly one month. Set to release on February 4th, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will expand and build off of the story, combat, and world established in the first game. As such, if you somehow haven’t played the original Kingdom Come, now is the perfect time to give it a shot while you can get it for nothing at all.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

About: “Bohemia – located in the heart of Europe, the region is rich in culture, silver, and sprawling castles. The death of its beloved ruler, Emperor Charles IV, has plunged the kingdom into dark times: war, corruption, and discord are tearing this jewel of the Holy Roman Empire apart.

One of Charles’ sons, Wenceslas, has inherited the crown. Unlike his father, Wenceslas is a naive, self-indulgent, unambitious monarch. His half-brother and King of Hungary, Sigismund the Red Fox, senses weakness in Wenceslas. Feigning good will, Sigismund travels to Bohemia and kidnaps his half-brother. With no king on the throne, Sigismund is now free to plunder Bohemia and seize its riches.

In the midst of this chaos, you’re Henry, the son of a blacksmith. Your peaceful life is shattered when a mercenary raid, ordered by King Sigismund himself, burns your village to the ground. By bittersweet fortune, you are one of the few survivors of this massacre.

Without a home, family, or future you end up in the service of Lord Radzig Kobyla, who is forming a resistance against the invasion. Fate drags you into this bloody conflict and shoves you into a raging civil war, where you help fight for the future of Bohemia.

Features