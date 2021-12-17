Epic Games Store Announces Second Free Holiday Game

The Epic Games Store has today unveiled the second free game that it will be giving out to fans for free as part of its annual holiday promotion. Epic Games kicked off this ongoing event yesterday when it made Sega’s Shenmue 3 available at no cost for a full 24-hour period. As of today, the free offering that is up for grabs has changed once again, this time to a game that is of a completely different genre.

From now until tomorrow, December 18, at 11:00am EDT, Neon Abyss will be available to download for no charge to anyone who uses the Epic Games Store. Neon Abyss first released in 2020 and is a game in the roguelike genre. It is developed by Veewo Games and is published by Team 17. Compared to Shenmue 3, Neon Abyss is vastly different as it is a colorful 2D side-scroller in nature.

“Neon Abyss is a frantic, roguelike where you run ‘n’ gun your way into the Abyss as part of the ‘Grim Squad’. Featuring unlimited item synergies and a unique dungeon evolution system, each run diversifies the experience and every choice alters the ruleset,” says a description of the game via Epic’s store. “Combining furious run ‘n’ gun action and deep, roguelike mechanics, Neon Abyss pits you as a member of the ‘Grim Squad’ – a task force set-up by Hades himself to infiltrate the Abyss and defeat the New Gods. Death is not the end as every time you die, you’ll find yourself more empowered than before.”

Once again, if you’re looking to add Neon Abyss to your own library, make sure that you do so quickly before the game goes back to retailing for its usual amount of $19.99. Whenever this free period ends, Epic will then be making a new title available to download at no cost tomorrow morning.

