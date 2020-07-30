Epic Games Store Has 3 New Free Games for Everybody

Epic Games Store has not one, not two, but three new free games for all users of the PC storefront. More specifically, Epic Games has made 20XX, Barony, and Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP all free for one week. In other words, as of today, you can download all three games for free. And these games will be free until next Thursday. After this, they will return to their normal price and be replaced with new free games.

As always, there are zero strings attached to this offer. If you have an Epic Games Store account, all three games are available for free. And that's it. Not only does having an Epic Games Store account cost nothing, but once downloaded the games are yours to keep forever. There's no barrier to entry or paywall other than free space on your PC.

Below, you can read more and check out trailers for all three games: