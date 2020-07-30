Epic Games Store Has 3 New Free Games for Everybody
Epic Games Store has not one, not two, but three new free games for all users of the PC storefront. More specifically, Epic Games has made 20XX, Barony, and Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP all free for one week. In other words, as of today, you can download all three games for free. And these games will be free until next Thursday. After this, they will return to their normal price and be replaced with new free games.
As always, there are zero strings attached to this offer. If you have an Epic Games Store account, all three games are available for free. And that's it. Not only does having an Epic Games Store account cost nothing, but once downloaded the games are yours to keep forever. There's no barrier to entry or paywall other than free space on your PC.
Below, you can read more and check out trailers for all three games:
Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP
Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP is an exploratory action adventure with an emphasis on audiovisual style. Traverse a mythic little realm, use a sword to do battle & evoke sworcery to solve mystical musical mysteries. Co-operate with friends via Twitter, experience a videogame world that is affected by moon phases & help a wandering warrior monk complete her woeful errand.
20XX
20XX is a roguelike action platformer that you can play with a friend. Jump and shoot your way through ever-changing levels, collect awesome new powers, and battle mighty bosses in the name of saving the human race maybe!
Barony
Barony is the premier first-person roguelike RPG with cooperative play. Cryptic items, brutal traps and devious monsters, like those found in classic roguelikes and CRPGs, await you. Conquer the dungeon alone, or gather a perfect party in co-op with iconic and exotic RPG classes.
