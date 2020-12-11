Evil Dead Fans Are Ecstatic About the Upcoming Game
During The Game Awards 2020, Evil Dead: The Game was announced. Information about the upcoming horror movie adaptation is incredibly scarce as of this writing. The game certainly looks promising, particularly the survival-horror elements, and the inclusion of Bruce Campbell's likeness. For now, however, fans just don't know what to expect from Evil Dead: The Game! That hasn't stopped them from sharing their hopes on social media, as Evil Dead fans are just ecstatic about the prospect of a game based in that universe. With the game set to release next year, it seems likely that more information should come sooner, rather than later!
It's really happening!
EVIL DEAD GAME EVIL DEAD GAME— Heapass👁 (@mara_ampora) December 11, 2020
This is definitely exciting for fans of the series.
Ok i am enthused about the evil dead game— MKhelob Ultra (@RaulWTCSthTowr) December 11, 2020
Some don't need to hear anything else!
Ayo im 100% getting that Evil Dead game— Mr. Dylan (@TheRealDogura) December 11, 2020
The Mortal Kombat 11 mystery continues.
On a related note... I wonder if Ash is still coming to #MortalKombat11. @noobde @MortalKombat @NetherRealm @PlayStation #MortalKombat #MK11 #EvilDead #AshVsEvilDead— xxnike629xx (@xxnike0629xx) December 11, 2020
Multiplayer seems like a safe bet!
Anddd an Evil Dead game! Please have multiplayer🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/5RTVtyonZK— Wally⚡️ (@RudolphWestDC) December 11, 2020
For many, Evil Dead was the best announcement of the show.
EVIL DEAD: THE GAME is the only thing I've loved so far.#TheGameAwards #TheGameAwards2020— Coffee Curls ☕✨ (@Nicolatteaur) December 11, 2020
It's a good day for fans of the franchise.
I can't stop thinking about Evil Dead The Game! I'm so excited for that!#TheGameAwards— Dustin (@DustinTheCritic) December 11, 2020
We don't recommend either of those things.
When I first saw Evil Dead: the game I nearly coughed up a lung or chopped my hand off in happiness 😊😊😊— ZuccTF (@ZucchiniWTF) December 11, 2020
