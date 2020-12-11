Evil Dead Fans Are Ecstatic About the Upcoming Game

During The Game Awards 2020, Evil Dead: The Game was announced. Information about the upcoming horror movie adaptation is incredibly scarce as of this writing. The game certainly looks promising, particularly the survival-horror elements, and the inclusion of Bruce Campbell's likeness. For now, however, fans just don't know what to expect from Evil Dead: The Game! That hasn't stopped them from sharing their hopes on social media, as Evil Dead fans are just ecstatic about the prospect of a game based in that universe. With the game set to release next year, it seems likely that more information should come sooner, rather than later!

