Evil Dead Fans Are Ecstatic About the Upcoming Game

By Marc Deschamps

During The Game Awards 2020, Evil Dead: The Game was announced. Information about the upcoming horror movie adaptation is incredibly scarce as of this writing. The game certainly looks promising, particularly the survival-horror elements, and the inclusion of Bruce Campbell's likeness. For now, however, fans just don't know what to expect from Evil Dead: The Game! That hasn't stopped them from sharing their hopes on social media, as Evil Dead fans are just ecstatic about the prospect of a game based in that universe. With the game set to release next year, it seems likely that more information should come sooner, rather than later!

Are you excited for Evil Dead: The Game? What did you think of today's trailer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Evil Dead: The Game!

It's really happening!

prevnext

This is definitely exciting for fans of the series.

prevnext

Some don't need to hear anything else!

prevnext

The Mortal Kombat 11 mystery continues.

prevnext

Multiplayer seems like a safe bet!

prevnext

For many, Evil Dead was the best announcement of the show.

prevnext

It's a good day for fans of the franchise.

prevnext

We don't recommend either of those things.

prev
Start the Conversation

of