How to Play Evil Dead: The Game's Xbox Beta This Weekend

Xbox is running a beta for Evil Dead: The Game this weekend and although it is confidential, it's very easy to get in. This will likely be the only chance for players to get in on the action before Evil Dead: The Game releases in just under a month, allowing fans the opportunity to see if they like what Saber Interactive has done with Sam Raimi's iconic horror franchise. Evil Dead: The Game was revealed at the end of 2020 and has experienced a couple of delays since its reveal, but it looks like it's finally coming and may live up to the legacy of the franchise.

Evil Dead: The Game has a beta running on Xbox from April 22nd to April 24th at 11:59 PT. Players are free to partake in co-op or PVP and play as either Ash and his band of heroes or the deadly Kandarian Demon. For those that played the last playtest, Saber has implemented new improvements such as better performance, character balancing, reduced time to pick up objects, and more. Demons also no longer get an automatic level-up if a survivor leaves the match, so the game can remain balanced. If you want to play the beta this weekend, you can follow the instructions below.

Sign-in on your Xbox console and launch the Xbox Insider Hub app (or install the Xbox Insider Hub from the Store first if necessary). Navigate to Previews > Evil Dead: The Game – BETA. Select Join. Wait for the registration to complete to secure your spot for the Closed Beta!

This beta is confidential, so players are not allowed to post gameplay or stream it. It's unclear what the punishment would be if someone broke this, but given this beta is being run through the Xbox Insider program, players should refrain from breaking these rules if they want their Xbox account to remain intact.

Evil Dead: The Game releases on May 13th, 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

