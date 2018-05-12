Fable 4 Footage Leaked, But Don’t Trust It

When the studio behind the infamous Fable franchise shut down, fans everywhere were devastated to see an end to a beloved series. Though Microsoft has shared their interest in finding a suitable brand to pick back up that mantle, we’ve heard only rumors at best. Because of that overwhelmingly loyal fanbase however, it’s easy for some to take advantage of that by spreading false information. When I first started seeming murmurs of leaked Fable 4 footage, I was cautiously optimistic in my digging. But what I found points to this being totally fake …

It all began on 4Chan (which should be the opening for every fake leak story) when a post shared a few GIFs showing off “leaked” Fable 4 footage. Admittedly, it is interesting looking and was easy to make it desirable to believe in its truth. But the GIFs found on the original thread were actually from the video above from Douglas Davis with the caption, “This is a walkthrough of an environment I’ve been working on using Unreal Engine 4. For this project I focused on improving my skills at working with foliage and landscapes, and learned how to use some new software along the way.”

The character used was not created by Douglas himself, but a “Stylied Paladin Character” found on the UE4 Market Place. There is no doubt about it that it is stunningly beautiful and very well done – it’s just not footage from the illusive new Fable.

The good news is that we do know there is interest in a new Fable and that it will, predictably, be for the Xbox One. The developer being heavily rumored to be PlayGround Studios, though nothing else is known at this time – much less an actual confirmation.

Whether it will truly be another Fable or simple a “spiritual successor” to that of Fable 3 also remains to be seen, but we’ve got a very delicate hope that perhaps we’ll learn more at this year’s E3. After all, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has promised the “Biggest E3 yet” with “more than a few surprises.” You want to see a bunch of fans cry? Announce Fable 4.