Fans Demand Refunds As Popular Multiplayer Farming Sim Ends Support After Just 2 Years

For many gamers, having a multiplayer option can make or break a game. From Stardew Valley to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, many fans of farming sims and cozy games love to join up with friends in-game. Not every wholesome game offers a multiplayer option, but for those that do, it’s a key feature that’s often part of the marketing strategy. But recently, a game that launched with multiplayer confirmed that online support is going away. And fans aren’t happy.

The game in question is Fae Farm, a fantasy life sim from Phoenix Labs. It initially launched for PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch in 2023, with versions for PlayStation and Xbox consoles following in 2024. While not as well-known as games like Stardew Valley, many life sim fans flocked to Fae Farm for its fantasy elements and multiplayer options. In fact, the game was recently on sale, prompting many cozy gamers to grab it as a new game to play with friends and partners. Except now, that option is going away.

On August 12th, Fae Farm’s Steam page was updated with text titled “Important Announcement!” Now, before players read anything else about the game, they will first see this announcement. It reads “Fae Farm will be going offline September 10, 2025 at 23:59 Pacific Time. The online co-op service will no longer be available, and the game will receive no future updates.” This disappointing news is not necessarily surprising, but it’s not being received well by fans.

Fae Farm Shuts Down Following Phoenix Labs Layoffs

The official Fae Farm social media account on X has been quiet since December 2024. Similarly, the game hasn’t seen an update since late 2024. This is likely due to ongoing challenges at Phoenix Labs, the studio behind the beloved fantasy farming sim.

In May 2024, the studio cancelled several projects, reportedly to focus on supporting popular games like Fae Farm. Then, another round of layoffs hit Phenix Labs, which let go the majority of its staff in January of this year. Free-to-play monster hunting game Dauntless was the first casualty of these layoffs, ending service in May of this year. Now, it looks like Fae Farm is following suit.

The good news is, Fae Farm isn’t being fully delisted. At least, not yet. But it is losing one of the features that drew many fans to the game in the first place. Many gamers have responded to the news of multiplayer being removed from Fae Farm with outrage. “I literally just purchased this three weeks ago to play with my husband,” says one Redditor, going on to add, “Hoping Steam allows the refund. Yikes.”

Image courtesy of Phoenix Labs

Many fans are expressing similar sentiments, as they bought the game specifically for its co-op. It seems especially popular as an activity between partners or for long-distance friends, leaving many frustrated that the game is completely shuttering its multiplayer option. Given that Fae Farm has only been around for two years, with most consoles only getting the game in 2024, it’s especially upsetting.

Even those who didn’t buy the game recently are wishing for a refund. Given that the game will no longer have one of the main features advertised at launch, fans are frustrated. As one fan puts it, “They should have to provide at minimum a partial refund to everyone who bought the game.”

No plans for refunds have been announced, and the Steam page update appears to be the only communication from Phoenix Labs about the fate of its game so far. Fae Farm will no longer support online play or co-op starting on September 10th, almost exactly two years after it was first released.