7 Best Games to Get During Steam’s Wholesome Games Sale

For many gamers, the list of games we want to play quickly outpaces our budget. That’s where video game sales and discounts come in handy. And Steam has a rotating calendar of sale events throughout the year. Most recently, the Wholesome Games Celebration offers cozy gamers an exciting opportunity to snag some phenomenal games at impressive discounts.

The 2025 Wholesome Games Celebration on Steam runs from August 7th to August 14th. As always, a ton of great games are included. From recent releases to older classics, this year’s big cozy game sale on Steam is stacked. I was pleased to see some of my favorites on the list this year, and some of them at impressive discounts. So, here are my picks for some of the best deals you can snag during the Wholesome Games Celebration sale on Steam.

7. Supurr Cat Cafe: Sandwich Rush

Image courtesy of 2 Nerdy Nerds

Price: $4.49 / $5.99

Steam Deck Compatibility: Playable

Given the fast pace of this one, not everyone will find it cozy. But this pixel art sandwich stacker brings me back to the days of the Lilo and Stitch flash game with a similar concept. And those nostalgic vibes, along with simple but addictive gameplay, make Supurr Cat Cafe an excellent game to grab during the Wholesome Games Celebration sale on Steam.

Supurr Cat Cafe is always pretty affordable at just $6, so the 25% discount isn’t the most impressive sale on our list. Even so, it’s a great game for an even better than usual price, so it earns a spot here.

6. Coffee Caravan

Image courtesy of Broccoli Games

Price: $8.99 / $11.99

Steam Deck Compatibility: Verified

Restaurant management game lovers, Coffee Caravan is the Wholesome Games Celebration deal for you. This coffee-making management game has a slight roguelite twist as you climb your way through the levels to unlock new perks and challenges. You can choose from Coffee World, Tea World, or Ice Cream World, each with its own set of recipes to unlock and challenges to tackle.

During the Steam sale on cozy games, Coffee Caravan is marked down 25%. That makes it under $10, and frankly, that’s a steal for the endless potential of this one.

5. Coffee Talk: Episode 2 – Hibiscus & Butterfly

Image courtesy of Toge Productions

Price: $10.49 / $14.99

Steam Deck Compatibility: Verified

The original Coffee Talk was my first introduction to visual novel games, and I’ve been hooked ever since. I’m not alone in that, as the first game’s popularity spawned Coffee Talk: Episode 2. In this one, you’ll engage in conversation with your customers as you brew them their favorite drinks in this casual visual novel.

Coffee Talk: Episode 2 is 30% off during the Wholesome Games Celebration on Steam. You don’t have to play the first one to enjoy it, but if you want both, you can also grab the bundle for 39% off.

4. Luma Island

Image courtesy of feel free games

Price: $13.99 / $19.99

Steam Deck Compatibility: Verified

Luma Island is one of the newer games on our list, and it got a massive free update recently. This cozy farming sim has a dash of exploration as you delve into the local ruins to find treasures. All while growing crops and exploring the different island professions, of course. And now, it includes pirates thanks to the latest update.

This late 2024 release is 30% off during the Wholesome Games Celebration. That’s a solid deal on a game that offers hours of cozy farming sim goodness.

3. Magical Delicacy

Image courtesy of sKaule & whitethorn games

Price: $16.24 / $24.99

Steam Deck Compatibility: Verified

This witchy 2D platformer and cooking game hybrid was one of my favorite games of 2024. In Magical Delicacy, you play as Flora, a witch who comes to the town of Grat to train in the art of cooking magic. As you complete customer orders, you get sucked into a magical story that forms the base of this narrative-driven cozy game.

Magical Delicacy is 35% off from now until August 14th. I think the game is worth every penny of its $25 asking price, so getting it for even less is definitely a bargain.

2. Lemon Cake

Image courtesy of Cozy Bee Games

Price: $8.99 / $14.99

Steam Deck Compatibility: Playable

If you enjoy cozy games, especially bakery/restaurant management sims, you need to play Lemon Cake. Like, immediately. This adorable management sim features a cute ghostie guide who slowly teaches you her beloved recipes as you bring the old cafe back to life. As you level up, you’ll get automation options to help move things along and keep your customers happy.

During the Wholesome Games Celebration on Steam, Lemon Cake is 40% off. That brings the game to under $10, an excellent price for around 25 hours of cozy restaurant sim goodness.

1. Moonstone Island

Image courtesy of Studio Supersoft & Raw Fury

Price: $9.99 / $19.99

Steam Deck Compatibility: Verified

Moonstone Island is a little bit Pokemon, a little bit Stardew Valley, but also a cozy pixel art game all its own. You play as a young mage trying to hone their skills. You collect creatures and engage in card-based battles, all while befriending the locals and, of course, tending to your crops.

This beloved game may be two years old, but it gets frequent content updates from its developer. There is so much to do in Moonstone Island, and at 50% off, it’s easily one of the best deals during the Wholesome Games Celebration 2025.