Fall Guys Teases DOOM Crossover, New Skin to Be Revealed Soon

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic teased last month the arrival of a DOOM outfit in the obstacle-ridden battle royale game. Only a silhouette of the outfitted Fall Guys bean was shown at the time, but it looks like the developer is now ready to show off more of its DOOM collaboration. Mediatonic announced on Tuesday that it plans to show off “the first costume” from its collaboration with Bethesda soon with a sneak peek from the upcoming trailer shared to hold players over until the reveal.

The latest teaser for the DOOM collaboration can be seen below with yet another glimpse of the DOOM skin shown, though we still haven’t seen the full thing yet. Instead, we see a Fall Guys bean outfitted with a DOOM costume staring not at demons but at the coveted Fall Guys Crown instead, the reward players get for taking the top spot in a match.

Here's a sneak peak from a trailer about a collab we're doing with a game you'll recognise... 👀 We'll be revealing the FIRST costume on tonight's stream as we go head to head @Mediatonic Vs. @bethesda 6pm (UK/GMT)https://t.co/dcCNmquz5p 👑 GRAB AND FALL, UNTIL IT'S DONE 👑 pic.twitter.com/pFFAQ455KV — Fall Guys ❄️ Season 3 Out Now! (@FallGuysGame) January 5, 2021

It won’t be much longer now until we get to see the new skin in full. Mediatonic set the time of the reveal at 6 p.m. GMT which equates to 10 a.m. PT, so we’ll see the DOOM skin revealed before too long.

It’s also worth noting the emphasis on Mediatonic saying this is the “FIRST” costume that is to be revealed. This means that we’ll see more later on likely from the same game as opposed to Bethesda’s other properties given the way the teaser was worded. The stream scheduled a few hours from now will feature both Mediatonic and Bethesda, so we’ll hopefully learn much more about the plans for the collab around the time that the first skin is revealed.

Fall Guys has been steadily revealing new costumes over the past couple of days including ones for Aim Lab as well as G2 Esports and another for MrBeast. All of this also follows the start of Season 3 in Fall Guys, a season that added more new levels for players to enjoy as well as some other features that people have been asking for.

Though many games released in 2020 both before and after the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles launched, Fall Guys stood out as a unique and lighthearted game thanks in part to continued releases like these skins. It earned a nominee spot for ComicBook.com’s Golden Issue Awards as well as a spot in our list of the best games of the year.