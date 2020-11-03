Fall Guys' Godzilla Costume Is Now Available

✖

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has officially added the new Godzilla costume to the game for a limited time. In case you missed it, this is an official collaboration with Toho Co., Ltd. to celebrate Godzilla Day and Japan's Godzilla Festival. As is typical for these crossover skins, players will need 10 Crowns total in order to stomp their way to victory in style.

You can check out what the Godzilla costume looks like in action below:

Happy #GodzillaDay to @TOHO_GODZILLA! To celebrate, he's stomped his way into Fall Guys! Yours for 10 👑! 🕵️ There may be some leaks of other things in this video... lol oops pic.twitter.com/JqGf5tBc7z — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) November 3, 2020

"There are many parallels to be drawn between the mighty Godzilla and an average Fall Guy; they are both fiercely competitive, they battle on an international stage with incredibly high stakes, they always get back up after being knocked down, and according to worrying reports from our social media channels, they are both much taller than you'd expect," said Jeff Tanton, VP of Creative, Mediatonic, when the new costume was announced. "We are proud and deeply honored to share the stage with the greatest Kaiju - and if anyone is still struggling to get a crown with this costume, though it may sound primitive and un-scientific, we recommend that through the fairies, they could perhaps ask Infant Island for help?"

Fall Guys is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. It continues to be updated, and Season 2 officially launched just recently. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it is gauging demand. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the wildly popular title right here.

What do you think of Fall Guys so far? Are you excited to pick up the new Godzilla costume? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!