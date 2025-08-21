Fall Guys and One-Punch Man Crossover Leaked Ahead of Release

A new leak from Bean Bot, a known Fall Guys leaker account, has corroborated information from earlier this month that predicted a One-Punch Man crossover would be coming soon to multiple titles ahead of the release of Season 3 of the anime.

In an X post, user Bean Bot showed off previews of both Saitama and Genos punching through the screen, advertising that One-Punch Man skins would be coming to the Fall Guys cosmetic store between August 22nd and August 29th.

One Punch Man



Become a hero with One Punch Man cosmetics! In store now!



22nd – 29th Aug#FallGuys pic.twitter.com/Vu3sjZ6f51 — Bean Bot – Fall Guys Leaks (@FGLeaksAndInfo) August 21, 2025

This latest leak seems to back up previous information from other leakers that One Punch Man will be collaborating with a number of different games, including Fortnite and Rocket League, in a larger crossover. According to the leaker known online as Shiina, an announcement confirming the One-Punch Man collaboration with Fall Guys is expected to arrive soon, with the possibility of a Fortnite collaboration for One-Punch Man following close behind.

The One Punch Man announcement is expected to take place today or tomorrow 🔥



The Fall Guys collab will be released tomorrow, indicating that the Fortnite collab release is very close!



(via @SpushFNBR & @FNLeaksAndInfo) pic.twitter.com/CfaUMWW2yn — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 21, 2025

It is worth noting that none of this information has been officially confirmed, so it should be taken with a grain of salt. However, with the leak of images and agreement from leakers who cover different game series, the likelihood of this leak being actual is relatively high.

If it seems like there has been a surge of One-Punch Man collabs recently, that’s for a good reason. One-Punch Man season 3 is finally being released this October after fans have spent years waiting. Crystal of Atlan had a crossover event with the anime battle series in June, and the JP version of the crossover event for Grand Summoners happened back in April. The physical TCG Union Arena also released a One-Punch Man-themed booster pack in March, which featured characters like Saitama, Garou, Genos, and Speed-o-Sound Sonic.

Since the release of season 2 of the anime back in 2019, there have also been series collaborations with Overwatch 2, Summoners War, and Fortress Saga. Despite the anime receiving infrequent releases, it has maintained cultural staying power thanks to the explosive popularity of the original season back in 2015. Currently, One-Punch Man is the 4th most popular series on MyAnimeList, a site where audience members score and rank various anime shows.

Fall Guys would be the latest game to collaborate with the celebrated anime, and it would fit the goofy tone of the series perfectly. Saitama is known for his unserious appearance as he dispatches his universe’s powerhouse villains, and the Fall Guys games feel like something that might actually happen in the anime.

Although it experienced a surge in popularity with its initial 2020 release, Fall Guys has since seen a decline in popularity. According to SteamDB, the game once had a peak of over 172,000 concurrent players; however, it now struggles to break 1,000 concurrent Steam players on a good day. This change in perception is reflected in its review scores, which have a “Very Positive” rating from all reviews, but only a “Mostly Positive” rating from recent reviews. Fall Guys got a Star Wars crossover last year, along with its first set of Marvel character skins, but interest didn’t last for much long after.

Hopefully, the excitement building around One-Punch Man season 3 can translate to energy for Fall Guys, as it is likely preparing for the series collaboration. What are your thoughts on Fall Guys and One-Punch Man? Will you be redownloading the game to play with your favorite One-Punch Man characters?