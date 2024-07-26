Fall Guys Is Getting a Star Wars Crossover Next Week

To celebrate May the 4th, Fall Guys‘ developer Mediatonic added several Star Wars skins with Han Solo and Boba Fett. However, it doesn’t look like the crossover is finished, as the Fall Guys team dropped a new cinematic trailer today, showing off four new upcoming skins. While the first drop focused on the original trilogy, the drop coming later this month brings several characters from the prequel trilogy. Of course, Yoda and R2-D2 were involved in both eras, but this is definitely their prequel-era looks. Plus, Queen Padme Amidala and Darth Maul are absolutely prequel-era characters.

The new trailer (which you can watch above) gives fans a great look at all four Star Wars characters that are coming on July 30th. It is worth noting that this won’t be content you can earn by playing the game. Instead, you’ll need to make an in-game purchase to pick them up. That’s not too surprising given that Mediatonic and publisher Epic Games didn’t get this crossover for free.

On top of that, the previous bundle also included several Star Wars-themed cosmetics like the Sarlacc Pit and a Carbon Freezing Chamber. This new trailer doesn’t appear to feature any of that, but Mediatonic could be holding back a reveal for the launch date. The trailer does hint at a few emotes that might pop up, but we’ll have to wait and see what Fall Guys brings with the new bundle on July 30th.

While this new crossover is undoubtedly fun, Fall Guys is currently in the midst of some big changes. Recently, publisher Epic Games dropped Update v30.30 in Fortnite which is officially the beginning of Fall Guys in Unreal Editor in Fortnite. It won’t be fully integrated until the 30.40 update on August 6th, but this move has long been in the works after Epic purchased Mediatonic in 2021. After all, Fortnite has added quite a few game modes recently, so sliding in a mode as popular as Fall Guys makes a ton of sense. Thankfully, we’ll finally get to see the fruits of that labor in only a few weeks.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC. Remember, the Star Wars crossover featuring Yoda, R2-D2, Padme Amidala, and Darth Maul launch on July 30th. We don’t know how much you’ll need to pay to unlock them, but the last drop ran players about $20 if they bought both bundles.