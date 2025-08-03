One-Punch Man Season 3 Readies for Fall With New Update

One-Punch Man Season 3 has been readying for its premiere later this Fall, and the anime has dropped a new update as we get closer to the new season’s launch. One-Punch Man Season 3 is one of the major anime returns fans have been waiting to see all year, so it’s going to headline the coming Fall 2025 anime schedule as one of the big comebacks to keep an eye out for. But as the third season prepares for its release, there’s also been very little seen of the new episodes in motion as fans are also getting anxious about what’s next.

But while One-Punch Man has yet to share much of the anime’s new season in motion, there have been a steady release of updates about the now in the works Season 3. The latest update moving it one step forward is the new reveal of its ending theme details. While the name of the new ending theme has yet to be revealed as of this initial announcement, it’s been confirmed that Saitama voice actor Makoto Furukawa will be performing the new theme. Check out the announcement below.

What to Know for One-Punch Man Season 3

Makoto Furukawa will be performing the new ending theme for One-Punch Man Season 3, and this is following the star performing the ending for the second season. Furukawa also returns as the voice of Saitama for the new episodes along with the previously confirmed returns of Hikaru Midorikawa as Garou and Daisuke Namikawa as Dr. Genus (along with the rest of the presumably returning cast). The new opening theme for the season will be performed by a returning JAM Project, but it’s title has yet to be revealed as of this time. So the new season is going to bring back some familiar opening and ending theme performers for its comeback.

One-Punch Man Season 3 has also been confirmed for a release some time this October as part of the upcoming Fall 2025 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm a release date as of the time of this writing. One-Punch Man Season 3 has been licensed for its English language release by Viz Media, but they have yet to reveal their potential streaming launch plans for the new episodes as of the time of this writing. As for those bringing it all to life, it’s going to have a familiar staff as seen with the controversial second season.

What’s New for One-Punch Man Season 3?

The staff behind One-Punch Man Season 2 will be returning for Season 3 with animation production handled by J.C. Staff once more, and this will sound like good or bad news depending on who you ask. Chikashi Kubota will be handling the character designs alongside Shinjiro Kuroda and Ryosuke Shirakawa, Tomohiro Suzuki will be handling the composition for the series’ scripts, and Makoto Miyazaki will be composing the music for the season. One-Punch Man Season 2 wasn’t exactly well received when it first premiered, so there’s been some anxiety about the new season.

One-Punch Man Season 2 had to follow the massively successful first season of the series, and was taken on by a whole new studio. But even though the anime finally came back with new episodes after years of waiting, fans didn’t really like the outcome. So there’s a hope that this new season can rectify that as One-Punch Man kicks off the 10th anniversary celebration for the anime franchise overall.