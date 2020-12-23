Fall Guys Players Get to Help Create a New Playlist

✖

Fall Guys players are being offered the chance to help build a new game mode by selecting which levels should go in it. Developer Mediatonic opened a poll this week where the community is able to vote on levels throughout four different categories to curate what the new game mode looks like. If past game modes inspired by players’ ideas are any indication of what’s to come, we’ll see this new one available for a limited time after the voting ends before it’s cycled out for something new.

The announcement of the community-curated game mode was shared in the tweet below from the official Fall Guys Twitter account along with a link to the categories and nominees themselves. All you have to do is pick the round that you want most in each category to voice your opinions and hopefully have your choice supported by everyone else in the community so that it wins that category.

Hahaha can you imagine if we let the Community curate rounds for their own Fall Guys show? 👀 Vote here, we're doing it:https://t.co/37Lr0SnXEV pic.twitter.com/wfKwFHWjcP — Fall Guys ❄️ Season 3 Out Now! (@FallGuysGame) December 23, 2020

To be clear, this isn’t a vote to decide a Fall Guys level which are called “rounds” in the game’s lingo. Those rounds are the individual courses like Slime Climb and Egg Scramble that task players with different objectives either on their own or with teams. “Shows” in fall guys are the equivalent of playlists that players select to make sure they only see the rounds included in that specific show instead of a random selection of all available rounds. By participating in this vote, you’ll be able to shape a community playlist comprised of what should be players’ overall favorite rounds.

Perhaps the most important and the most telling category in the voting process will be the fourth one where players pick the round they’ll see during the finals of a Fall Guys show. Fall Mountain, Hex-a-Gone, Jump Showdown, Roll Off, Royal Fumble, and Thin Ice are the options players can pick from, and considering how vocal players are about their preferences when it comes to finals, it should be interesting to see which of those wins.

Voting is open now and will close on January 4th, so be sure to cast your votes for your favorite rounds and check back to see which ones win afterwards.