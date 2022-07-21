Fall Guys Leak Reveals Sonic the Hedgehog Map Gameplay

A new Fall Guys leak has revealed a new Sonic the Hedgehog level coming to the free-to-play Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. The Epic Games IP and the Sega IP have already crossed over already when a Sonic the Hedgehog skin was added to the game. That said, it looks like this crossover is set to continue with the Bean Hill Zone level, which is obviously a riff on The Green Hill Zone, the most iconic level in Sonic the Hedgehog history. Not only have images of the map leaked, but gameplay. We knew the map was being added to the game, but this leak has provided our best look yet at it.

The leak comes the way of prominent Fall Guys leaker FGPancake who have proven reliable and reputable in the past. That said, even the most skeptical Fall Guys fans can't doubt the leak as it comes with gameplay showing off the level. It's unclear how the leaker obtained access to the level, but it's presumably via a datamining effort of the game's files.

Below, you can check out images of the map, courtesy of Rebs Gaming, or, alternatively, peep the level via the YouTube video right below the tweet, which comes straight from FGPakcake. As for Mediatonic, Epic Games, and Sega, none of them have commented on this leak. If this changes, we will update the story.

Fall Guys leaker @FGPancake found a way to access the Bean Hill Zone Sonic crossover map! Here’s gameplay from FGPancake https://t.co/UnZT14mn2Q pic.twitter.com/SICWjtY0Xu — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) July 21, 2022

Fall Guys is available for free, as a free-to-play game, via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the popular free-to-play game, click here.

"You're invited to dive and dodge your way to victory in the pantheon of clumsy. Rookie or pro? Solo or partied up? Fall Guys delivers ever-evolving, high-concentrated hilarity and fun," reads an official blurb about the game from developer Mediatonic. "The only thing more important than winning is looking as ridiculous as possible while doing it. Grab the silliest costume you can and fall in line-the show's about to start!"