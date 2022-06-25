New Fall Guys Minigame Gives Out Loot Through Twitch

Fall Guys players have a new way to earn a cosmetic thanks to a Twitch extension that's live now following the game's free-to-play transition. This extension is called "Collect 'Em All," and instead of rewarding players for simply watching other people play Fall Guys, this extension tasks viewers with participating in a minigame where they have to "catch" Fall Guys characters by clicking on them as they appear during the stream. If you can collect enough, you'll be rewarded with an exclusive nameplate.

To get started, you'll first have to head to Twitch and look for a Fall Guys streamer whose stream says it has the extension enabled. From there, you'll see a Fall Guys icon on the left of the stream which will prompt players to connect their Twitch and Epic Games accounts if they aren't already before you get started with this minigame. Once that's done, simply watch the streamer and wait for Fall Guys characters to pop up as clickable elements. They come and go quickly, but they usually appear a few times in quick succession to give people a chance to secure them.

"If the Streamer enabled the Extension on the stream you just need to log in with your Twitch profile and link your Epic account to start catching different Fall Guy characters by clicking on them during the stream," Mediatonic said about this new Twitch minigame. "But be quick: you only have a limited time to click and catch the Fall Guys, otherwise they'll disappear and you'll need to wait for them to show up again! You can see the list of all the characters you've caught in the collection tab of the Extension."

The "Collect 'Em All" element is at play in the same Fall Guys icon to the left of the stream which shows your collection of characters gathered so far. Once you get 20 of them, you'll earn the "Stars" nameplate to use within your account.

Is it a valuable, must-have cosmetic? Not particularly, but it's a neat minigame to participate in if you were already planning on watching people play Fall Guys anyway. It's also set the precedent now for this extension to be used again in the future for other rewards, so perhaps we'll see more visible cosmetics like Fall Guys skins released this way in the future.