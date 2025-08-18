New Bethesda Game Leaked (Fans Think It’s Fallout)

A new Bethesda game has seemingly been leaked right before its announcement, and fans think it is Fallout related. The new leak comes the way of Gamescom and its official website. The massive European video game event is set to kick off tomorrow with Opening Night Live, a showcase put on by Gamescom and Geoff Keighley, the latter of which is responsible for Summer Games Fest and The Game Awards. At Opening Night Live each year, there are numerous video game announcements and reveals.

Ahead of this show, and Gamescom itself, Gamescom has listed Bethesda’s lineup for the event. Featured are titles like DOOM: The Dark Ages, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and “TBC,” aka ‘to be confirmed.’ There is no guarantee this “TBC” is some unannounced game that will be revealed at Opening Light Live or during Gamescom in general, but it is unclear what else TBC could mean. In fact, there is a whole hour dedicated to “TBC” in the Bethesda Gamescom livestream.

If this is a new Bethesda game, it could be many things. Bethesda owns IP such as The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Wolfenstein, DOOM, Starfield, Prey, Dishonored, The Evil Within, Rage, Quake, and more. The reason some fans think it is Fallout though is because previous leaks and reports suggest it could be. In particular, fans think it could be Fallout 3 Remastered.

We know a Fallout 3 remaster is in the works, and we have known this as of 2023, because in 2023 some Microsoft documents surfaced online revealing it was in the works alongside a remaster of Oblivion, which has since been revealed and released earlier this year. Meanwhile, a recent report from earlier this month claims it is going to release next year, so a reveal could be imminent.

The one thing working against this game being a remaster of Fallout 3 is The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was revealed and stealth released all in the same day. And this proved to a be a highly effective strategy for Bethesda. To this end, it wouldn’t be very surprising if it repeated this with Fallout 3 Remastered.

Unfortunately, right now all we have is speculation. It looks pretty clear that a Bethesda game is about to be revealed, and there is decent reason to suspect it could be Fallout 3 Remastered, but there’s plenty of reason to doubt this as well.

Of course, neither Bethesda nor Gamescom have commented on this potential new leak and the speculation it has created. There are a few reasons why we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.