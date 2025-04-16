Fallout 3 Remaster Said to Be Further Away Than Players Hoped

With all the recent rumors and leaks of the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake swirling, Fallout fans are wondering where the leaked Fallout 3 remaster is. Sadly, according to reports, it may be several years before the legendary RPG sees a new version come about. Fallout 3 was a huge departure from the original Fallout and Fallout 2, favoring a first-person action-RPG approach rather than the CRPG genre of previous games. It proved to be a successful gamble, with Fallout: New Vegas, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76 continuing the new gameplay. As the original new standard, many have been hoping for a remake, but it seems that hope may be in vain.

This information comes from well-known leaker NateTheHate, who shared the fact that the upcoming remaster of Fallout 3 is not coming as soon as fans had hoped. “It’ll be a while before we see it,” the insider said on X.

It'll be a while before we see it. — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) April 15, 2025

This isn’t surprising considering Bethesda’s track record with development. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was released more than a decade ago, and Fallout 4 was released seven years after Fallout 3. In this time, Bethesda has launched Fallout 76 to go along with a new IP, Starfield.

The remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion has long been rumored and anticipated, so much so that modders have taken matters into their own hands with the Skyblivion project. While Bethesda has yet to officially announce a remaster of Fallout 3, it has long been suspected.

For now, fans of Bethesda will have to hope the leaks of an Oblivion Remake shadow drop are true. If so, fans will be able to play the remake within the week, and if the screenshots are anything to go by, players will be in for a treat.