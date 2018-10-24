Watch ‘Fallout 76’ Beta Players Encounter the Wendigo

Several Fallout 76 players who explored the beta found the wendigo monster with mixed, though consistently spooky, results.

A mythical creature from Algonquian folklore, the wendigo makes an appearance in Fallout 76 as an enemy players can encounter in West Virginia. While some may have set out to find the supernatural creature and other strange enemies in Fallout 76, others seem to have stumbled across it accidently. One player found the monster and was quickly defeated by it, but they returned several times to fight it until the battle was won.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So during last night’s BETA I ran to the north east corner of the map to explore the Mire,” Redditor MadcapWarrior said while sharing their account of the wendigo encounter. “My goal was to find things that hadn’t been seen in any of the Greenbrier footage. I considered it a pretty solid success as I encountered many new things including the wendigo which I managed to defeat solo (though not until after some humbling deaths). I was level 7 and it was level 22.”

Saying that it took him multiple tries to best the wendigo, the player eventually defeated the enemy. Using melee attacks didn’t work, the wendigo was able to easily bypass grenades and mines, and even landing a critical hit with a sniper rifle wasn’t enough to bridge the level difference between the player and monster. By finding a way to cheese the enemy and prevent it from attacking him over a barrier in the road, the wendigo was killed with its loot seen in the video above.

The wendigo was encountered at night in the game, so it’s hard to make out what it looks like as it crawls around, but that only adds to the creepy encounter. Another user responded with their own clip though, one that showed the wendigo in a better light and a much more claustrophobic environment. Reddit user Iceecoldblade shared a clip from the Xbox DVR site that showed the player and their crew encountering the wendigo inside of a building. While looting the house, the wendigo crawls out from the end of a hallway and sent the players running, though not before grabbing a bobblehead on the way out.

Fallout 76 is scheduled to release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 14th.