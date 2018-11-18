Initial Sales For ‘Fallout 76’ And ‘Hitman 2’ Are Not Looking Good

Going off first week retail sales in the UK for Hitman 2 and Fallout 76, it’s not looking great for Agent 47 nor Pip-boy.

According to GamesIndustry, at the UK retail market this past week Pokemon: Let’s Go on the Nintendo Switch topped the market, while Hitman 2 and Fallout 76 drastically underperformed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go: Eevee debut at number four and number six on the charts, respectively, combined, they would be at number one.

As GamesIndustry notes, Pokemon: Let’s Go had an expected positive impact on Nintendo Switch hardware sales in the region, which in turn helped boost sales for other Nintendo Switch games, such as Super Mario Party, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Super Mario Odyssey.

However, it’s worth noting that Pokemon: Let’s Go sales were down compared to previous major Pokemon titles. More specifically, they’re down 60 percent when compared to 2016’s Sun and Moon and five percent when compared to 2013’s X and Y.

That said, Nintendo notably ran into some stock issues in the UK, leading to unfullfilled pre-orders and stores running out of stock. Further, the Switch has a much smaller install base compared to the 3DS.

Topping the chart at number one was Spyro Reignited Trilogy, a remake of the original Spyro Trilogy for PS4 and Xbox One.

While Spyro and Pokemon enjoyed strong debut weeks, as mentioned above, Bethesda’s Fallout 76 and IO Interactive’s Hitman 2 struggled pretty substantially.

Fallout 76’s sales are down 82.4 percent compared to 2015’s Fallout 4, while Hitman 2’s sales are down 90 percent from 2012’s Hitman Absolution.

As always, it’s important to note that each passing year digital downloads eat into retails sales more and more, meaning they are less and less indicative of a game’s success. That’s to say, sales being down at the UK retail market compared to the past doesn’t mean the game sold less copies, however, when the margin of difference is 80 or 90 percent, that’s a competely different story.

Anyway, here’s the full top top 10 for the week:

1. Spyro Reiginite Trilogy

2. Red Dead Redemption 2

3. Fallout 76

4. Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu

5. FIFA 19

6. Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee

7. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

8. Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle

9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

10. Hitman 2