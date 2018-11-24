‘Halloween’ Creator John Carpenter Reviews ‘Fallout 76’

Fallout 76 takes the Wasteland adventure that we know and love from Bethesda and puts it long before the tales we know so far while also bringing the journey online for the first time. Many have weighed in with their thoughts on what this means for the series, including legendary filmmaker John Carpenter.

The filmaker / composer took to his Twitter account to reveal that he’s also been traversing the Wasteland while also offering up a small review for what the experience has been like for him:

FALLOUT 76 is a glitchathon of a game, stuttering and freezing, but still fun, addicting with its post nuke open world. A big game with hit & miss missions. Despite its flaws, I dig it. — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) November 24, 2018

His insight into his own personal enjoyment of the online title just makes us really want to watch him stream it on something like Twitch or YouTube. Who wouldn’t want to see the legend himself take down some scorched on a livestream? That sounds like a dream – especially for horror fans of his work.

Apparently, others also agree:

The responding thread to his thoughts on the game are also dead-on for how the community seems to be about it. Some seem to despise it with everything they have, while others just don’t get the hate that it’s gotten.

The reactions have been so divisive that even big-name reviewers were delayed in getting their composed impressions out because this seemed to be completely weird territory for a franchise so well-loved.

The thing about Fallout 76 is that it’s a very strange blend of completely familiar and totally alien. The overall look of the game itself is the same, the quests also run very similarly, and the overall feel felt very much like a Fallout title. The heavy leaning on survival and the ability to stumble upon other actual players however cast the game into completely new territory – though that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

For those looking to see what the game is like for themselves, Fallout 76 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and on PC for a solid discount. As mentioned in our full review:

“I understand why many might not find it their particular cup of tea, but I’ve noticed a lot of naysayers haven’t given it a chance. The world “online” has become almost scary with all of the talk cheaters, hackers, and griefers. Many see “online” as a series jumping ship, but that’s not the case here. I feel like if you’re a fan of Fallout, this will surprise you by how much it feels familiar. Play by yourself, play solo, just play it your way knowing it’s not a Fallout 5, but something else entirely.”