Fallout 76 Roadmap Previews Months of Events

Over the weekend, Microsoft gave fans an extended look at several of its upcoming games at its annual Xbox Games Showcase. While the focus was largely on new reveals for games like Doom: The Dark Ages, State of Decay 3, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and many more, a few of the company's ongoing games were also given a moment in the spotlight. That includes Bethesda's Fallout 76 which is soon launching its next major map expansion Skyline Valley. In addition to talking more about the expansion, the team detailed several upcoming features like the ability to play as a ghoul. Today, they took another step forward and dropped the roadmap for the next four months of Fallout 76 content.

Fallout 76 Skyline Valley Roadmap

Skyline Valley launches in Fallout 76 on June 12, but that's only the beginning of the summer of content. In June alone, players will see things like Fasnacht Day and several big in-game sales. July features the barbeque C.A.M.P. Showcase Theme and the start of the Holiday Scorched Event. In August, players will enjoy events around Quakecon and the Mothman Equinox. Finally, September brings another chunk of events that players will want to add to their calendars. Below, you'll find the full, month-by-month breakdown of the Fallout 76 roadmap:

June

C.A.M.P. Showcase Theme: Fishing

Gold Rush: June 6-10

Skyline Valley Launch: June 12

Double Mutations and Legendary Vendor Sale: June 13-17

Double Score Weekend: June 20-24

Fasnacht: June 25-July 9

Scrip Surplus and Double Mutations: June 27-July 1

July

C.A.M.P. Showcase Theme: Barbeque



Double XP: July 4-8

Scrip Surplus and Double Mutations: July 11-15

Legendary Vendor Sale and Double Mutations: July 18-22

Holiday Scorched Event: July 23-August 6

Caps-A-Plenty: July 25-29

August

C.A.M.P. Showcase Theme: Pioneer Scout

Murmrgh's Special Pick: August 1-5

Pioneer Scout's Uncharted Lands Challenge: August 6-19

Quakecon Events: August 8-11

Double Score and Gold Rush Weekend: August 8-12

Mothman Equinox: August 13-27



Treasure Hunter and Double Mutations: August 29-September 2

September

C.A.M.P. Showcase Theme: Enclave

Legendary Vendor Sale and Double Mutations: September 5-9

Double XP Weekend: September 12-16

Murmrgh's Special Pick: September 19-23

Scrip Surplus and Double Mutations: September 26-30

Double Score Weekend: September 26-30

Fallout 76 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.