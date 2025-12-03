Fan-Made Elder Scrolls Remake Officially Delayed to 2026 (But It’s Not All Bad News)

The Elder Scrolls fanbase is a dedicated one, as our continued willingness to rebuy Skyrim proves. Though we’re still waiting on any news about Elder Scrolls 6, this year did bring the long-rumored The Elder Scrolls 5: Oblivion Remastered. When the game shadow dropped earlier this year, some fans feared it might be the end for a highly anticipated fan project called Skyblivion. But the fan-made Oblivion remake designed to live inside Skyrim lives on and was initially due out this year. However, it has now been formally delayed to 2026.

On December 3rd, the team behind the ambitious Skyrim mod shared a robust update about their progress. This included the unfortunate news that Skyblivion will not be releasing in 2025 as previously announced. Instead, the project has been pushed back to a 2026 release window. Though this news is a blow for those eager to experience the mod that remakes Oblivion within Skyrim, it comes alongside a massive update about the project. And honestly, it’s looking good.

In a transparent new video, the Skyblivion team shares where they’re at with the project. This includes some footage of the mod in action, showing off the world of Cyrodiil as it will look in the Skyrim engine. The overview also lays out just where Skyblivion stands at the moment, with updates on what’s finished and what needs more work before the project is ready to launch.

The update includes a look at the cities of Cyrodiil, which have all been completed in Skyblivion. And yes, this includes the doomed city of Kvatch. There’s some interesting insider baseball here for those familiar with game dev and modding, digging into why the game needed to be delayed. Some essential quest locations, for instance, haven’t yet been fully mapped. 3D assets like weapons and characters might be complete, but they still need that final polish.

Alongside the project update comes a new roadmap for anticipated post-release features. These include spellcrafting, graverobbing, dynamic dungeons, and more followers, items, and spells. So, when Skyblivion does finally arrive, it won’t be a one-and-done project from the team. And that’s not all! The Skyblivion team has also released an interactive map tool that lets fans explore the remade world of Cyrodiil. So while we’ll be waiting a bit longer to truly experience the fan remake, we can get a better sense of what’s to come.

Image courtesy of Rebelzize, TESP, and Bethesda

Fans are understandably disappointed that Skyblivion has been pushed back. However, given that it’s a fan-made labor of love, most people are understanding of the team taking a bit more time to complete the remake. Some are even joking that, no matter how long it takes, we’re likely to get this Elder Scrolls fan project well ahead of The Elder Scrolls 6.

The fan remake, which has been in the works since 2012, is now expected to release in 2026, with no specific window in mind just yet. It will be available for free on PC and will include remake content for the original Oblivion base game at launch.

Are you planning to play Skyblivion when it arrives in 2026?