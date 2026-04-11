Fan Project Brings a Forgotten Elder Scrolls Game Back to Life

Not too long ago, Bethesda announced that it was shutting down the long-running mobile game, The Elder Scrolls: Blades. Though the game itself wasn’t very popular anymore, many fans mourned the loss of new Tamriel lore introduced exclusively in this mobile title. And it wasn’t even the first time something like this happened. Just last year, another mobile Elder Scrolls spin-off, The Elder Scrolls: Legends, was fully shut down years after it stopped getting new updates. But a new project is bringing the game back to life.

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The Elder Scrolls: Legends was actually pretty well-liked among Elder Scrolls fans. It was a card-based spinoff set in the world of Elder Scrolls, a sort of Bethesda answer to the likes of WoW‘s Hearthstone. Unfortunately, it never got a solid enough footing to be sustainable, and Bethesda stopped updating the game in 2019. It lived on in its current state for several years, until the plug finally got pulled in early 2025. But not long after the game shut down, a fan started working to bring it back to life as a browser game. And you can play the Alpha version right now.

The Elder Scrolls: Legends Browser Project Brings the Forgotten Mobile Game Back to Life

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The Elder Scrolls: Legends came out back in March 2017 and was the first mobile spin-off to break away from the Elder Scrolls Travels format. In addition to mobile devices, the game was available for PC, as well. Despite initial positive reception from critics and fans, the game was pretty short-lived. After just 2 years, Bethesda confirmed that the game would not get any further updates, and later went out to fully shut down the servers in January 2025. In theory, that was the end of the Elder Scrolls card game. But fans weren’t ready to let go so easily.

Reddit user @AfraidVolume1927 first began sharing details of their web remake for The Elder Scrolls: Legends not long after the game shut down in 2025. At the time, they weren’t sure whether or not to continue the project, but fans eager to see Legends live on were eager to support the remake. And so, the browser remake of the now-forgotten mobile Elder Scrolls remake lives on.

Since the first alpha build went live last year, the remake has seen several updates. Most recently, the TESL Browser Project Alpha got its v0.6 update, which adds additional content from the original game alongside quality-of-life improvements to make the browser game even better. This latest update, for instance, adds all Willpower cards from the Core set in the original game.

The Elder Scrolls: Legends browser remake might not be fully finished yet, but the Alpha is available online for players to enjoy. You can play the newest update at the game’s official website, which throws you right into the card game without the fuss of menus that mobile gamers will be used to. If you used to play Legends before it shut down or never got a chance to experience the Elder Scrolls card game, this remake will let you go back in time.

With another Elder Scrolls game shutting down in just about a month, it’s nice to see that at least one spin-off isn’t totally forgotten. Though Blades wasn’t nearly as well-liked as Legends, we may well see it given new life via fan projects soon enough. If nothing else, it will help make sure the Elder Scrolls community never forgets the lore drops that lived in these mobile spin-offs alone. And in the ever-ongoing wait for The Elder Scrolls 6, we’ll take what we can get.

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