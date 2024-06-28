New Dungeons & Dragons 50th Anniversary Dice Sets On The Way From FanRoll

Dungeons & Dragons is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and there have been plenty of ways for the franchise's fans to add to their collections this year, with collaborations with other games such as Dead by Daylight and brands like Converse, with plenty more still to come later in the year including Quests from the Infinite Staircase and the new Player's Handbook. One of the new announcements comes from FanRoll, formally Metallic Dice Games, a maker of high-quality dice sets with materials to reflect that claim like metal, gemstone, acrylic, and glow-in-the-dark dice, who will be making three premium dice sets to celebrate five decades of the franchise.

According to a report from ICV2, the three upcoming sets pay homage to the dice sets released for the original Dungeons & Dragons Holmes module and rules set, produced from 1975-1980. The sets include:

The Retro Holmes Replica , which offers players dice as close as possible to what the original 70s dice would've. It's noted the dice will featured unpainted numbers and the set includes a crayon to color them in to give that original experience.



, which offers players dice as close as possible to what the original 70s dice would've. It's noted the dice will featured unpainted numbers and the set includes a crayon to color them in to give that original experience. Modern Holmes Inspired , which adds unique additions to the original Holmes dice to make them more aesthetically fit for a game being played at a modern table. Notably, this set is hand-polished.

, which adds unique additions to the original Holmes dice to make them more aesthetically fit for a game being played at a modern table. Notably, this set is hand-polished. Lastly, a 10-die set that includes both the Retro Holmes Replica and Modern Holmes Inspired sets.

The five dice sets will, of course, feature a one d4 dice, one d6 dice, one d8 dice, two d10 (00-90 and 0-9), one d12 dice, and one d20 dice, and all sets come in a nice officially licensed Dungeons & Dragons 50th Anniversary box. The Retro Holmes Replica and Modern Holmes Inspired sets will both retail for $19.99 each while the 10-dice set will retail for $49.99. The three new dice sets from FanRoll are set for an August 15th retail release, and you can check out images of each below.

As for Dungeons & Dragons on a larger scale, as mentioned it's not only merchandise releasing this year – there are plenty of exciting new and updated adventures to experience this year including Vecna: Eve of Ruin, and various changes to gameplay, classes, spells and abilities, and more with the new Player's Handbook coming later this year.