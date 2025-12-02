Fans Desperate for Half-Life 3 News Are Starting to Believe Trolls

There is so much hype for Half-Life 3 that fans are starting to believe just about anything. Half-Life 3 is gaming’s great white whale, as fans have been waiting for it for nearly 20 years. After the release of Half-Life 2, Valve began developing episodic continuations of the story. This allowed the story to unravel at a faster pace, without having to develop brand new games from scratch. It was a smart opportunity, but one that also backfired tremendously. When it came time to do Episode 3, something happened. Valve slowly stopped talking about it before it became clear it no longer existed.

The project simply referred to as Half-Life 3 by fans was eventually cancelled, with the developer feeling like it didn’t do anything new or exciting enough to justify it. However, loyal fans have held out hope… especially after Half-Life Alyx rewrote the ending of Episode 2 with a new cliffhanger, suggesting Valve had a new take on another Gordon Freeman story. We have no idea where things will go, but fans are pretty certain that Half-Life 3 is happening, it’s just a matter of when.

Half-Life 3 Fans Are Desperate for Some Good News

There have been a lot of rumors swirling about a Half-Life 3 reveal, especially after Valve announced the Steam Machine and a new VR headset. Many have assumed this new hardware would be paired with a game, but nothing has been announced. Alas, all eyes are on December 11th, as fans now expect a reveal at The Game Awards. Still, given there have been false flags in the past, fans are still worried nothing will come of this. There’s a lot of hype and as a result, some obvious fake rumors are starting to fool people.

A Reddit user with a throwaway account recently claimed to have worked with Valve on Half-Life 3 through a third-party company. The company helped Valve develop new physics and water simulations, utilizing AI/machine learning to do so. They also claimed a reveal for Half-Life 3 was coming on December 11th. Fans began sharing the post with enthusiasm, but it’s highly unlikely to be real. For starters, the person admitted to using AI to write the post. Although they suggest it was simply to punch up/edit the text, any use of AI to create a Reddit post is immediately suspicious. If you know what you’re talking about, you don’t need AI to help you write it.

Additionally, previous leaks for Half-Life 3 indicate that whatever Valve is doing with water, it wouldn’t work like this post suggests. With that said, it seems quite likely this is a fake post used to drum up attention. Of course, this could be wrong, but we’ll have to wait and see.

it can only be used as a flat trigger for large volumes of water, it would not work with "realistic real time fluid simulations". there's another water effect in HLX which is a particle for fluid leaking out of a container. that's all it is, a simple particle animation. (3/4) pic.twitter.com/eRsZtLF7yw — Litevex (@litexev) December 2, 2025

