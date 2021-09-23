Far Cry 6 Won’t Have Ray Tracing on PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Far Cry 6’s Yara is a big and beautiful setting with plenty to look at based on our time spent with the game, but those playing on consoles will see it a slightly different way than those on PC will. That’s because the console versions of the game won’t support ray tracing, a feature which Ubisoft has confirmed will only be available on the PC version of the game.

Ubisoft spoke about ray tracing – or the lack thereof – on consoles in an interview with Wccftech. One might’ve expected the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions of the game to support ray tracing since they’ve been able to do that here and there in different projects, but that won’t be the case in this game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Ray tracing is a PC only feature,” Ubisoft’s 3D team lead programmer Stephanie Brenham said when asked about the feature. “On console, our objective has been to take advantage of new hardware capabilities, optimizing performance targeting 4K and achieving 60 FPS, for instance, all while ensuring new game features, like our dynamic weather system, are supported on all platforms.”

While the newer consoles won’t support ray tracing, they will still boast a couple of features like the ones Brenham listed within her response above. The lead programmer said players on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC will all see better oceans, improved textures, and the option to adjust the field of view to take in more or less of Yara as you see fit.

“There are a few common benefits both next-gen consoles and PC enjoy,” Brenham said. “That includes better LODs, draw distances, better ocean simulation, and HD textures. Newer consoles also have 4K 60 FPS. PC has DXR Reflections & Shadows, Fidelity FX (FSR, CAS), unlocked FPS, ultrawide screen, and adjustable FOV.”

With Far Cry 6 just a few weeks away from its release now, Ubisoft has begun ramping up the previews of the game through things like creative trailers featuring Giancarlo Esposito who plays the game’s main villain. Esposito even tackled some popular fan theories in those trailers, too, to address the community’s guesses about Far Cry 6 before its launch.

Ubisoft has also already shared some of the post-launch content players will be able to look forward to. Periodic missions released through updates, Rambo, and past villains from other Far Cry games are just a few things that have already been confirmed for the game.

Far Cry 6 is scheduled to release on October 7th.