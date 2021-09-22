Far Cry 6 Villain Giancarlo Esposito Shoots Down Popular Fan Theories

Far Cry 6’s Giancarlo Esposito – the actor from The Mandalorian and Breaking Bad who plays the game’s main villain – recently took the opportunity to respond to some “fan mail” from Far Cry fans in a creative trailer for the game. In character as Yaran dictator Antón Castillo, Esposito also addressed some of the most popular theories about the game’s main characters including how certain people relate to Antón’s son Diego. According to Esposito, at least two of these theories don’t have much merit to them.

The video below sees Esposito reading through the fan mail, answering questions about Far Cry 6, and providing more insights into the game’s world. The first question Esposito addressed was the one that many people thought of when they saw Diego: Is this character actually Vaas from Far Cry 3?

That theory was debunked in more ways than one shortly after we started to learn more about the game. For one, there are references made to Vaas in the game that sort of break the fourth wall and connect this game to past Far Cry experiences, but not in too distracting of a way. Vaas was also directly mentioned by Antón in the Far Cry 6 prequel comic series Far Cry: Rite of Passage, so there’s no way Vaas could be Diego. Still, Esposito addressed the question and shot down the theory with his own reasoning.

“What an absurd idea,” Esposito said. “Comparing the future El Presidente of Yara to a petty criminal. That man looks straight out of a failed boy band. Diego, on the other hand, has grace, and class, and strength, and intelligence. Everything you need. All the makings of a villain-to-be. You’ll see.”

With the Diego/Vaas relation deconfirmed some time ago and shot down again now, Esposito had one more theory to address. Some people have suggested that Dani, the protagonist of Far Cry 6 who can be male or female, is actually, the real parent of Diego and is using the revolution to take down Antón and win back Diego. If you look at the ages of Diego and Dani, however, Esposito says that theory’s an unlikely one.

Dani is too young to have had a child the age of Diego,” Esposito said. “So I don’t think this is a possibility. And for you to even bring up the idea, and plant a seed, that Diego is not Anton’s son is disgusting. I can’t fathom where that came from, but it’s not true.”

Far Cry 6 releases on October 7th, so we’ll see around then if anyone’s theories actually hold up.