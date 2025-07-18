FBC: Firebreak Teases Its First Major Update

Remedy Entertainment’s FBC: Firebreak launched to a rocky reception, but the developer has been working diligently to update the game and improve the co-op experience. Remedy has now shared a look at future updates, including a sneak peek at the first major update coming in September. Remedy has acknowledged many of the issues with FBC: Firebreak, and these are what the studio is targeting with the upcoming update.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The September update for FBC: Firebreak intends to enhance the weaker parts of the game and those that have been criticized. One of the main areas needing improvement for Remedy is the beginning of the game. Remedy points out that the first hour of the game can be frustrating and confusing, which has caused many players to drop the game.

To improve onboarding in FBC: Firebreak, Remedy will improve the narrative to make understanding the world of Control easier, thus allowing players to better immerse themselves. A new tutorial level will also be added to better teach players the core mechanics. To further reinforce this, pop-up tips will be implemented to provide relevant and important information.

To make the experience more enjoyable for existing players, gunplay in FBC: Firebreak will be rebalanced. To achieve this, Remedy is looking to adjust gun upgrades, add new weapons, and create a mod system. These will expand the variety and give players more control over their weapons, thus expanding options in combat.

To expand on the core gameplay loop, FBC: Firebreak will receive new ways to play the game. To achieve this, a new feature called the Crisis Board will reflow matchmaking. New pre-made levels will replace Clearance and Corruption levels to create more exciting experiences tailored to Remedy’s vision.

fbc: firebreak paper chase.

Remedy also plans to expand what players can do in FBC: Firebreak by adding new objectives and a brand new job. More randomization will be added, providing more variety and keeping players on their toes as they progress through the Oldest House.

Remedy has no plans to abandon FBC: Firebreak despite the negative feedback. It is looking to take this and use it to improve the game. With these updates, FBC: Firebreak will shape up to be the game Remedy wanted to put out at launch.