Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth Get Xbox Release Windows in New Report

Many Xbox users have been counting the days until Square Enix brings the beloved Final Fantasy VII Remake to the console since its release in 2020. Square Enix has recently shifted their strategy to bring the critically acclaimed franchise to multiple platforms, the most recent being Final Fantasy Rebirth which arrived on PC. Standing your ground when it comes to utilizing a specific platform is admirable, which makes this news even more exciting to hear for Xbox users. According to a well-known leaker, FF7 Remake and FF7 Rebirth are reportedly making their way to the Microsoft console sooner than you would expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ever since the launch of Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix was set on keeping the franchise on PlayStation consoles. Getting the opportunity to remake one of the best RPGs in video game history isn’t something that gamers want to pass up. Given that FF7 Remake was praised for its graphics, gameplay, narrative, and music, there was a sense of separation when it came to bringing the beloved title to other platforms. While the game sold more than 3.5 million copies in three days, PC players weren’t able to play the title until the end of 2021, when Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade made its way to Windows through the Epic Games Store.

As for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which is the second installment within the planned FF7 trilogy, the title was released as a timed console exclusive for at least three months. However, news regarding the debut on PC wasn’t announced by Square Enix until The Game Awards 2024. With the game just making its way to Windows on January 23 of this year, the question regarding the debut of the new FF7 titles onto Xbox Series X|S.

FF7 Remake and Rebirth Reportedly Coming to Xbox in Late 2025

Play video

According to NateTheHate, who is a highly reliable leaker, FF7 Remake is reportedly scheduled to be released later this year, possibly around the end of 2025. As for Rebirth, the title is scheduled for sometime in 2026. Details regarding which quarter of 2025 and 2026 they are planning to release are unknown. The leaker notes that the timing of an official announcement isn’t clear, but he added that Final Fantasy XVI will be a part of the package as well, with the title reportedly releasing around Spring 2025.

The release schedules for these titles make sense, considering that Square Enix wants to space out the release dates on the console to give players enough time to play through them. However, there is also a rumor that FF7 Remake and Rebirth are being worked on for the Nintendo Switch 2. If true, gamers could expect those to debut sooner on that console than on Xbox. Not fair to those who stick to the Xbox, but there’s no doubt that the game will play fantastically on the console when it finally makes its way in late 2025 to 2026.

What do you think about the reported release windows for FF7 Remake and FF7 Rebirth? For Xbox users, will you wait until then to play the titles? Let us know in the comments section below!