Final Fantasy 16 Reveals New Key Visual

Square Enix today revealed a whole bunch of details about the world and characters of Final Fantasy XVI. In case you missed it, the latest and greatest Final Fantasy video game was announced earlier this year for the PlayStation 5, and while we might not yet know exactly when it's going to release, we know a bit more today about its setting than we did before. And to top it all off, Square Enix has also released a stunning new key visual for the upcoming title.

"Final Fantasy XVI brings players into a world where Eikons are powerful and deadly creatures that reside within Dominants—a single man or woman who is blessed with the ability to call upon their dreaded power," Square Enix says of the game. "The story follows Clive Rosfield, a young man dedicated to mastering the blade, who is dubbed the First Shield of Rosaria and tasked to guard his younger brother Joshua—the Dominant of the Phoenix. Unexpected events set Clive on a dark and dangerous road to revenge."

Take a step back and admire a brand new piece of artwork for #FF16, the latest standalone, numbered title in the @FinalFantasy series. Today we've launched the official #FFXVI website, introducing the world and characters from the game. Take a look here: https://t.co/fGMOWou8oR pic.twitter.com/6SgKA8vgf1 — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) October 29, 2020

You can check out the new key visual in full below:

Final Fantasy XVI is set to release for the PlayStation 5, though no definitive release date or even launch window has been announced as of yet. Given the franchise's history, there's no telling just how long players might have to wait. The PlayStation 5 itself is set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally, with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console will cost $399. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Final Fantasy XVI right here.

