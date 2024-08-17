Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 Update Makes Big Promise to Fans

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 may be years away, but just like the previous two releases on PS4 and PS5, Square Enix is hyping the third and final part up every step of the way. Earlier this year, Square Enix released the highly anticipated Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PS5, which will certainly be in Game of the Year conversations come the end of the year, just like its 2020 predecessor, Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Four years separated the releases of the game. If this pattern holds, then the third installment won’t be out until 2028, possibly making it a PS6 game rather than a PS5 game. Whatever the case, it is nowhere near release, yet Final Fantasy fans preparing for the long, painful wait have something to chew on in the meantime.

During a recent live presentation for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, director Naoki Hamaguchi found himself talking about the next installment, tenatively dubbed Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3. In the process, he teased fans that he thinks it is shaping up to be one of the greatest games ever made.

“The development team is hard at work as we speak, and we’re going to make the game something that even beats any of the expectations that you have towards the game,” said Hamaguchi. “I am absolutely confident that the third game in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake series will be one of the most loved, most popular games in the whole history of video games once again.”

Joining Hamaguchi in this praise was series producer, Yoshinori Kitase who suggested the game will be even bigger than the previous two entries.

“When I think about the third and final game in the Remake trilogy, it really does fill me with excitement, and I have such great expectations toward it as well,” said Kitase. “I really hope the fans can have great expectations toward this game, and we will meet those expectations. We will definitely expand on and make the world of Final Fantasy 7 even bigger than it is now.”

Whether the third installment will live up to the billing and expectations that have clearly been set internally, remains to be seen, but so far Square Enix has set the bar high in expectations and delivered on these expectations with the first game and its 2024 follow up.

