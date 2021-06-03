Final Fantasy 7 Remake Patch Adds PS5 Save Data Transfer

✖

A new patch for the PlayStation 4 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake has released, and it is all about preparing players to move over to the upcoming PlayStation 5 version of the popular video game, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. As previously announced, players can upload their PlayStation 4 save data in order to use their current saves on the PlayStation 5 when Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade releases on June 10th. The Update 1.02 patch for the PlayStation 4 video game prepares for that by adding the ability to go ahead and upload that data in a quick and easy way.

Notably, beyond the fact that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade looks better than the base video game thanks to all the benefits of the PlayStation 5, another reason to upgrade is that the Yuffie content, titled "Final FANTASY VII REMAKE EPISODE INTERmission," is for the PlayStation 5 only. Thankfully, players that already own the PlayStation 4 version will be able to upgrade to Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on the PlayStation 5 for no additional cost, but the Yuffie content specifically will still need to be purchased. Alternatively, outright buying Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for the PlayStation 5 itself already includes the Yuffie content.

“Before you stands a rare bloom: the single white rose of Wutai...the one-and-only Yuffie!” Voiced by Suzie Yeung, Yuffie stands as the main protagonist of @FinalFantasy VII REMAKE EPISODE INTERmission. pic.twitter.com/yUHM7BZMDR — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) April 13, 2021

As noted above, the new patch for Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available for the PlayStation 4. The main menu should include an option for uploading saves for transfer after updating. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is set to release for PlayStation 5 on June 10th while the original Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently available for PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular remake of the original Final Fantasy VII right here.

