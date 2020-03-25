For those of you out there that have been clamoring for a new entry in the Final Fantasy Tactics franchise, there’s both good and bad news today as War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is now available on iOS, Android, and Amazon devices. That’s right; it’s a free-to-play mobile game, set in the universe of Square Enix’s other mobile game, Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. That is, arguably, the bad news. The good news is that it absolutely is a spiritual successor to Square Enix’s tactical games of old, and should scratch that same itch for anyone that’s been waiting for a new one.

Basically, it features tactical combat and modified job systems that were obviously inspired by games like Final Fantasy Tactics and marries those to classic free-to-play mobile games schemes like premium currency and random pulls of important odds and ends. If you want to collect a bunch of different characters, of varying rarities, you’ll need said premium currency and so on. If you’ve played something like, say, Epic Seven or Fire Emblem Heroes, you have some idea of what you’re getting into. Just, it also has a serious Final Fantasy Tactics vibe under all of that fluff.

Did you know that the Global version of WAR OF THE VISIONS FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS is already available in App Store, Google Play, and Amazon Appstore? Download the game now and embark on the adventure in the content of Ardra!#WOTVFFBEhttps://t.co/zriLA2dZdb — WAR OF THE VISIONS FFBE (EN) (@wotvffbe) March 25, 2020

The Global version of #WOTVFFBE is now available on the App Store, Google Play, and Amazon Appstore! You can download the game here: [https://t.co/6gjVC6UG1k] To celebrate the start of your journey into the continent of Ardra, we have prepared various exciting events! pic.twitter.com/Oj9CujHsoa — WAR OF THE VISIONS FFBE (EN) (@wotvffbe) March 25, 2020

Here’s how Square Enix described War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius back when pre-registration kicked off in February:

“WAR OF THE VISIONS FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS is a standalone gaming experience that draws inspiration from classic SQUARE ENIX tactical RPGs. Set in the FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS universe, the action unfolds on Ardra, a continent on the brink of war as individual nations struggle for dominance. Players will follow the stories of twin princes Mont and Sterne from the kingdom of Leonis, which possesses the power of visions, and Machérie, the beautiful Steel Maiden of Hourne. As they progress, players will need to navigate a variety of battlefields, strategize their attacks against enemy forces and summon powerful Espers to help turn the tide of war.”

War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is currently available, free to play, for iOS, Android, and Amazon devices. You can check out all of our previous coverage of mobile games right here.