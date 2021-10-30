Is Square Enix Bringing Back a Classic Final Fantasy Game?

Square Enix may be reviving a classic Final Fantasy game after years of demand. More specifically, Square Enix studio Eidos Montreal, the studio best known for the Deus Ex series and its most recent game, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, might be. As noted over on Reddit, a new Eidos Montreal playtest survey has questions about Final Fantasy Tactics/Ogre Battle. Now, surveys are never worth looking too much into, but this is interesting because it connects to a leak from earlier this year.

As you may remember, the massive GeForce NOW leak from earlier this year mentioned Final Fantasy Tactics. Now the leak itself featured speculative and rumored games. Since the initial leak, this has been confirmed. However, some of the games it did leak have since been announced and/or revealed, so there’s also something to the leak as well. The question is, was the mention of Final Fantasy Tactics an example of the former or latter? Well, this new survey suggests the latter.

At the moment of publishing, neither Eidos Montreal nor its parent company Square Enix have addressed the survey and the speculation it has created. We don’t expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

For those that don’t know: Final Fantasy Tactics is a tactical role-playing game released back in 1997 via the PS1. The first game of the Tactics series within the Final Fantasy franchise, it’s a cult classic and widely held as one of the best strategy games of all time.

Of course, given not just the game’s history with PlayStation, but the series history with PlayStation, if Final Fantasy Tactics did come back, it wouldn’t be very surprising to see it come back as a PlayStation exclusive, or at least a PlayStation console exclusive.

