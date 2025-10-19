Final Xbox Series X Console Exclusive of 2025 Gets Release Date

The final Xbox Series X console exclusive of 2025 has a release date. Console exclusive specifically refers to a game that is exclusive to one console platform, in this case, the Xbox, but is also available on PC. This specific game in question has been announced for PS5, but this version of the game is coming later at an unspecified date. To this end, when the game launches next month on November 7, it will only be on PC and Xbox Series X.

Come November 7, those on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will specifically be able to buy Voidtrain, a steampunk first-person survival game meets action game that has been in Steam Early Access since May 9, 2023, and is now finally getting its 1.0 release.

About the Game

Voidtrain puts players in the shoes of an engineer in the strange and mysterious Void, a world different from the world we know. The main gameplay loop is exploring the Void with your train, which you build and upgrade, and then fighting enemies that you come across. Meanwhile, it can be played solo or with up to four players via online co-op.

Due to the fact that it is not fully out yet, Voidtrain does not have a Metacritic score, but it has accumulated user reviews over on Steam, where it has a 75% approval rating after 3,070 user reviews. The majority of positive reviews praise the game’s innovation and uniqueness, while negative reviews criticize the grind and tedium of the gameplay loop. Overall, there is nothing remarkable about the game, but its premise and design are often unique, so if this part of it is an allure, you will probably get mileage out of it. If the premise and design don’t pique your interest, then it’s unlikely to win you over.

“This game is insanely charming,” reads one of these user reviews. “The narrator reminds me of the narrator from Fable, and the overall tone of the guy and the whimsy of the world is absolutely infectious. I can’t get enough of this game.”

