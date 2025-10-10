New Fable Report Gives Update on Xbox Game

A new Fable report has given an update on the long-awaited Xbox Series X game. It has been five years since UK developer Playground Games and Xbox Game Studios announced Fable, a reboot of the nostalgic and classic RPG series that began all the way back in 2004. After three years of silence, the game reappeared in 2023. Not long after this, the third and latest trailer was released, and the game was dated for 2025. Then it was delayed to 2026 back in February. Right now, it does not have a specific release date, just this release window. This may be changing soon, though.

Over on the social media platform X, well-known Xbox insider Jez Corden gave Fable fans a reason to be excited. More specifically, when asked by an Xbox fan for an update on the RPG, Corden teased that the game “should get a nice update in January.” This is presumably a tease that it will be a part of the Xbox Developer_Direct in January, an annual presentation, though one that has not been announced for 2026 yet. That said, this is not specified.

If Fable is going to release on Xbox Series X and PC — and potentially PS5 as well — in 2026, then it would make sense for it to show up at the Developer_Direct in January. In fact, if it doesn’t show up at the show, then there will be reason to believe it will be delayed again.

If there is no Developer_Direct this year — though, right now, there is no reason to expect this — then it’s possible Fable will be at The Game Awards in December. That said, if the plan is for it to be at Developer_Direct, then it almost certainly won’t be at The Game Awards, as Xbox is not going to show it off twice in two months.

In the meantime, the lack of a release date all but confirms that it won’t be released in the first quarter of the year, and even a release in the first half of the year looks unlikely. Right now, a release in Q3 or Q4 2026 seems most likely. This is assuming it hits next year, though. There have been rumors here and there that it may be delayed into 2027.

All of that said, and as always, remember to take this new report with a grain of salt. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.