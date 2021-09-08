Fire Emblem Insider Provides Update on Next Game

What’s going on with Fire Emblem? Back in July 2019, Nintendo released the latest Fire Emblem game, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, via the Nintendo Switch. That was over two years ago. Since then, there’s been no word of what’s next for the series, leaving fans with just the 2019 game and Fire Emblem Heroes on mobile phones to keep busy. And judging by a new update from a prominent Nintendo insider, this may not change anytime soon.

Taking to Twitter, the aforementioned insider, Samus Hunter, relayed word they haven’t much about Fire Emblem in the recent months. In the past, they’ve suggested that a remake of Fire Emblem: Genealogy was in the works, but it sounds like this may no longer be the case.

“I don’t know if the plans have changed, I speculated that the Genealogy remake, originally intended for the 3DS and cancelled in 2018, was being rebooted to Switch,but I haven’t heard news,” said Samus Hunter. “Maybe the project has been delayed due to work on a new engine and voice acting.”

As you may know, a Nintendo Direct is rumored for this month. So far, these rumors haven’t been validated, but if this does happen, it sounds like Fire Emblem will be a no-show.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo hasn’t touched any of this with any type of comment or acknowledgment. Will this change? Probably not. Nintendo rarely ever addresses rumors, reports, leaks, or anything of the unofficial and speculative variety, and on the rare occasion it does, it’s usually when its information that is being relayed by a prominent and mainstream news outlet. That said, if it bucks expectation and does speak, we will be sure to update the story with whatever it has to say.

