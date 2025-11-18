A New Stardew Valley Crossover Just Arrived & It Might Be The Best One Yet

Over the years, beloved indie farming sim Stardew Valley has done its fair share of collabs. Most recently, a controversial crossover brought Stardew Valley items into Infinity Nikki. Though some fans were concerned about this partnership, plenty more were excited about the cozy new items. And now, Stardew Valley is once again partnering with another game for a surprising collab that doesn’t make sense until it does.
On November 18th, Innersloth announced a new Stardew Valley x Among Us crossover that is anything but sus. As with most Stardew Valley collabs, the new content will be released in the partner game, not the farming sim. From now until February 18th, 2026, gamers can get a brand-new Stardew Valley-themed Cosmicube in Among Us. And while some Cosmicubes offer cosmetics that require paid in-game currency, the Stardew Valley one is completely free. You’ll simply need to earn enough of the free in-game Beans currency, and then you can grab the new items.
Everything Included in the Among Us x Stardew Valley Collab
The limited-time Stardew Valley Cosmicube will bring in a number of fun new cosmetics for Among Us players. You’ll be able to get all kinds of items to bring your farming life into Among Us. Whether these new items will make your Imposter status more or less obvious really depends on the vibes of your next Among Us session.
Here is the full list of available Stardew Valley-themed items that will be available in Among Us:
- Junimo Pet
- Krobus Pet
- Abigail’s Outfit Skin
- Abigail’s Locks Hat
- Dance of the Moonlight Jellies Nameplate
- Day’s End Nameplate
- Feathery Friend – Blue Hat
- Feathery Friend – Void Hat
- Feathery Friend – White Hat
- Grandpa’s Beard Visor
- Grandpa’s Nightcap Hat
- It’s a New Day Nameplate
- Looking For These? Skin
- Lewis’s Overalls Skin
- Lewis’s Moustache Visor
- Lewis’s Cap Hat
- Linus’s Hair Hat
- Linus’s Beard Visor
- Linus’s Leaves Skin
- Prized Straw Hat
- Mr. Qi’s Suit Skin
- Mr. Qi’s Shades Visor
- Mr. Qi’s Hat
- Sebastian’s Bangs Hat
- Sebastian’s Hoodie Skin
- Spring’s Parsnip Hat
- Summer’s Melon Hat
- Void Egg Hat
- Work Overalls Skin
I don’t know about you, but I’m glad to see that we can live our best Goth lives by cosplaying as Sebastian. And a Krobus pet to befriend? That might be even better. These items are available in the Among Us in-game shop for 3,300 beans from now until February 18th, 2026. If that’s not a good reason to convince all of your friends to jump in for another few rounds of Among Us, I don’t know what is.
As far as collabs go, outer space and Stardew might not seem like an obvious pairing. But both are indie games that have dedicated fanbases, and it makes sense to bring them together for players to enjoy. As one fan puts it, this is “The crossover I never knew I needed!” And of course, everyone is more than ready to declare Pierre is the Imposter. If only that were an option. Maybe an idea for the next collab?
