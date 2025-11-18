A New Stardew Valley Crossover Just Arrived & It Might Be The Best One Yet

Over the years, beloved indie farming sim Stardew Valley has done its fair share of collabs. Most recently, a controversial crossover brought Stardew Valley items into Infinity Nikki. Though some fans were concerned about this partnership, plenty more were excited about the cozy new items. And now, Stardew Valley is once again partnering with another game for a surprising collab that doesn’t make sense until it does.

On November 18th, Innersloth announced a new Stardew Valley x Among Us crossover that is anything but sus. As with most Stardew Valley collabs, the new content will be released in the partner game, not the farming sim. From now until February 18th, 2026, gamers can get a brand-new Stardew Valley-themed Cosmicube in Among Us. And while some Cosmicubes offer cosmetics that require paid in-game currency, the Stardew Valley one is completely free. You’ll simply need to earn enough of the free in-game Beans currency, and then you can grab the new items.

Everything Included in the Among Us x Stardew Valley Collab

The limited-time Stardew Valley Cosmicube will bring in a number of fun new cosmetics for Among Us players. You’ll be able to get all kinds of items to bring your farming life into Among Us. Whether these new items will make your Imposter status more or less obvious really depends on the vibes of your next Among Us session.

🧑‍🌾 Among Us x Stardew Valley 🌾



our collab with @ConcernedApe is out now! complete tasks in the coziest cosmetics, along with the Junimo and Krobus pets!



available until February 18th, 2026 for 3,300 Beans 🫶 pic.twitter.com/OgJNydtT4L — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) November 18, 2025

Here is the full list of available Stardew Valley-themed items that will be available in Among Us:

Junimo Pet

Krobus Pet

Abigail’s Outfit Skin

Abigail’s Locks Hat

Dance of the Moonlight Jellies Nameplate

Day’s End Nameplate

Feathery Friend – Blue Hat

Feathery Friend – Void Hat

Feathery Friend – White Hat

Grandpa’s Beard Visor

Grandpa’s Nightcap Hat

It’s a New Day Nameplate

Looking For These? Skin

Lewis’s Overalls Skin

Lewis’s Moustache Visor

Lewis’s Cap Hat

Linus’s Hair Hat

Linus’s Beard Visor

Linus’s Leaves Skin

Prized Straw Hat

Mr. Qi’s Suit Skin

Mr. Qi’s Shades Visor

Mr. Qi’s Hat

Sebastian’s Bangs Hat

Sebastian’s Hoodie Skin

Spring’s Parsnip Hat

Summer’s Melon Hat

Void Egg Hat

Work Overalls Skin

Image courtesy of Innersloth

I don’t know about you, but I’m glad to see that we can live our best Goth lives by cosplaying as Sebastian. And a Krobus pet to befriend? That might be even better. These items are available in the Among Us in-game shop for 3,300 beans from now until February 18th, 2026. If that’s not a good reason to convince all of your friends to jump in for another few rounds of Among Us, I don’t know what is.

As far as collabs go, outer space and Stardew might not seem like an obvious pairing. But both are indie games that have dedicated fanbases, and it makes sense to bring them together for players to enjoy. As one fan puts it, this is “The crossover I never knew I needed!” And of course, everyone is more than ready to declare Pierre is the Imposter. If only that were an option. Maybe an idea for the next collab?

Are you excited to see an Among Us and Stardew Valley crossover?