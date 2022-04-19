First Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands DLC Gets a Release Date

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands only just launched on March 25th, and now less than a month later, it’s already getting its first DLC soon. Gearbox Software and 2K announced this week that the Coiled Captors expansion will be released on April 21st with another boss, more loot, and additional endgame content added for players to pursue. This will mark the launch of the first of four different DLCs which were announced prior to the game’s release.

To introduce players to the Coiled Captors DLC, Gearbox and 2K shared the trailer below showing off the new boss, Chums, a shark god captured by the Coiled who must now be freed. It’s a multi-phase boss, Gearbox said in its announcement, with each phase naturally more difficult than the previous one. Those battles will become available over the course of three consecutive weeks after the DLC launches

“‘Chums,’ the elder god, has lost all sense of self and devolved into a rampaging beast after being trapped within a seawarg’s body for centuries. The only humane thing to do is put this mad god out of his misery, but one defeat won’t be enough: ‘Chums’ has four powerful forms that will unlock over time, each one stronger than the last.”

Back when the DLCs were first announced, it was said that they’d be accessible via Vesper’s “Mirror of Mystery” feature found in the Dreamveil Overlook. That’ll be true for Coiled Captors, too, with this first DLC starting with enemies who begin at level 13, Gearbox said, though they’ll scale up with your character levels. To make the Chums boss fight more challenging, losing to him means getting booted out of the mirror so that you have to start over again.

Along with the obvious incentive of extra loot, this DLC will also introduce “Lost Souls” which can be used to spin Vesper’s Wheel of Fate to obtain even rarer gear. For the many players who’ve already progressed through the main story and maxed out their character levels, there wasn’t any news in this announcement about an increased level cap, but the DLC will add new Chaos Chamber content once it’s been completed.

More DLCs are still on the way after this one with Glutton’s Gamble, Molten Mirrors, and Shattering Spectreglass coming afterwards. These will be available as standalone purchases, but you’ll get them automatically if you own the game’s season pass already.