Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Announces 4 DLCs

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands isn’t even out yet, but as those familiar with the Borderlands family of games might’ve guessed, the developers already have plans laid out for what comes after the core experience. That includes the endgame scenarios players will find themselves in which were detailed recently, but it also includes at least four DLCs that are coming post-launch. Gearbox Software and 2K talked about those DLCs this week with teases about what’s planned so that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands players know what to look forward to.

While the whole game is steeped in tabletop RPG aesthetics including spells, class-based archetypes, and fantasy settings, the DLCs will take players to even stranger locations still through the “Mirrors of Mystery” which are overseen by the fortune teller Vesper. These transport players to “illusionary environments” where they’ll fight through several levels including a boss battle. These Mirrors of Mystery releases will each be sold as four individual DLC drops, but you can naturally buy the season pass to make sure you’ve got them all secured ahead of time.

“The final boss within each Mirror of Mystery will grow more powerful over time, and Vesper’s tales are designed to be replayed so you can test your mettle against the rising difficulty,” 2K said about the new DLCs. “Each time you successfully vanquish the boss’ increasingly fearsome forms, you’ll earn Lost Souls that let you spin Vesper’s Wheel of Fate. Spins of this creepy contraption can reward you with Legendary weapons, gear, and other items.”

If five levels and a boss fight for a DLC sounds a bit one-and-done, it might be more reassuring to know that the final bosses within the Mirrors of Mystery are supposed to “grow more powerful over time” so that players can keep keeping up with their challenges. Beating the bosses will earn players “Lost Souls” which can be used to get legendary-level gear and more from Vesper, so that’s where the coveted Borderlands loot aspect comes into play.

If nothing else, you may want to plan on getting the fourth DLC should you opt to stick with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands till then. It comes with a new class, but the creators aren’t saying just yet what that class will be.

“The fourth post-launch content drop will also introduce the addition of a to-be-announced seventh class to the roster of six classes you can mix and match between in the base game,” the announcement said. “With its own Class Feat, two fresh Action Skills, and a unique skill tree to play with, the seventh class will create even more Multiclass possibilities.”

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is scheduled to release on March 25th, so expect more DLC news to come sometime around or after that.