Five Nights At Freddy's Developer Releases Free Game for Fans

Five Nights at Freddy’s creator Scott Cawthon decided to release a new game as an apology for a Five Night’s At Freddy’s: Security Breach delay. The news came on Reddit this week as the mysterious developer explained that fans would have to wait until late 2021 for the latest installment in the series. However, the board would be surprised to hear that Security Breach: Fury’s Rage would be released on the web immediately. This is a side-scrolling beat-em-up, so don’t come in expecting the sort of puzzle horror that the FNAF games usually traffic in. However, for people just chomping at the bit for more of Freddy Fazbear and his friends, this is a very welcome development. It’s been wild to see the hype mount for Security Breach over the last 12 months. Caution’s next game came as a legitimate surprise during one of the early PlayStation State of Play events. That excitement exploded when fans discovered that it would be a free-roaming affair instead of the static gameplay the community was used to.

“Hey everyone, so here is your big Security Breach news for the week. As you all know, Security Breach was originally planned to come out at the end of 2020, but as we kept working on it and kept adding to it, it just kept getting bigger and bigger and needed more time to finish,” Cawthon said this week. “And now, again, I've made the decision to put more time and money into it to make sure it's finished properly, and that means a late 2021 release instead of an early 2021 release like I had originally wanted. It will be worth it! I know it's disappointing, but I didn't want you all to walk away empty handed so I made something for the community”

PlayStation’s description for the new title is down below:

“Hey, kids! Do you want pizza?! Well, Fazbear Entertainment has spared no expense developing the world’s most extreme family fun center – Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizza Plex! At three stories tall, it’s the flashiest, raddest, rockingist, safest* pizzeria the universe has ever seen. Of course, Freddy and the band are excited to meet you! Utilizing the latest in animatronic technology, you can actually party with the stars themselves. So, on your next birthday, let Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizza Plex make you a SUPERSTAR! “

