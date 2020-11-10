Five Nights At Freddy's: Security Breach Funko Statues Might Have Revealed a Big Spoiler

✖

Funko has revealed a pair of new statues based on Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, and it seems that one of them might reveal a spoiler for the upcoming game. The first of the two statues features the Freddy suit with Gregory inside. The second features Vanessa alongside Vanny, leading some to assume that the two characters are one and the same. Fans of the series are a bit upset that the statue might have spoiled an important part of the game's narrative, and it wouldn't be the first time that this has happened with Funko, either. Back in July, the company accidentally leaked characters for the game, as well.

Images of the two statues can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

It's worth noting that, unlike the previous spoilers, Funko and creator Scott Cawthon planned the timing of this reveal ahead of time. On Reddit, Cawthon stated earlier today that a reveal was coming from Funko, and the two worked closely together on the designs. So, fans concerned about this potential reveal should keep that in mind, and remember that Cawthon likely wouldn't have approved this if he was concerned about spoiling the game's audience.

It's easy to see why fans have made a connection between the two characters. Now that the two are pictured together, it's not hard to imagine that "Vanny" could be a portmanteau of "Vanessa" and "Bunny." At this point, fans should keep in mind that nothing is definitive, and the two characters could just have some role in the game together. After all, both characters are present on the statue, and it's not as clear as the tie between Freddy and Gregory. Until something official is announced, fans should take this all with a grain of salt!

Regardless of whether or not Vanessa and Vanny prove to be the same character, it seems likely that fans of the franchise will find plenty to enjoy when Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach releases. For now, it seems like fans are still safe to speculate away about Vanny's true identity.

Do you think Vanny and Vanessa are the same character? Are you looking forward to the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!