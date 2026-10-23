Five Nights at Freddy’s Game Now Free for Millions to Download and Keep

A recent entry in the Five Nights at Freddy’s series is now free for millions to download and keep forever. Over the past decade, arguably no horror franchise has become as prominent as FNAF. Outside of the mainline series, Five Nights at Freddy’s has also been adapted into various comics, novels, and even a pair of live-action movies. For those who have been looking to experience more of the FNAF games, though, a new opportunity has now presented itself without requiring any money to be thrown down.

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As of this moment, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit is free to obtain through Amazon’s Luna service. Released in 2024, Into the Pit was developed by Mega Cat Studios and is one of a handful of spin-offs in the FNAF series. Rather than featuring the same mechanics found in the mainline games, Into the Pit is a 2D adventure title that places a large emphasis on stealth. Despite being a bit different from other entries, Into the Pit has largely been well-received by critics and fans alike.

“Survive five nights of terror in this chilling adventure game,” says the description of FNAF: Into the Pit. “Travel between time periods to solve puzzles, gather clues, and outrun the threat relentlessly pursuing you. Move swiftly and stay hidden, and you may just survive. But be careful – it’s not just your own life that’s on the line this time.”

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Since this offer is made available through Amazon Luna, it does come with a catch. Specifically, it necessitates the need for an active Amazon Prime membership in order for users to claim Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit for themselves. While this means that the game isn’t outright “free” for anyone and everyone, this is still a deal that countless millions around the globe should pounce on.

Those who do claim Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit on Amazon Luna will then be given a code for the game that is compatible on the Epic Games Store for PC. Once this code is redeemed on EGS, Into the Pit will remain in your digital library for the long haul and will never be in danger of getting removed.

The biggest thing to flag with this ongoing offer for Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit is that it’s not going to last much longer. Specifically, Amazon will only be giving the game out for free for a period of a little more than two weeks, with the promo set to end on November 4th. As such, be sure to pick up Into the Pit for yourself before that time if you’re looking to jump looking to play any Five Nights games in the lead-up to Halloween.