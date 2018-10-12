‘For Honor’ Gets Free Visual Upgrade in New Update

Videos by ComicBook.com

And he believes the impact will be huge with the For Honor community. “We’re not expecting players to look at these enhancements as brand new maps,” he explained. “I think the goal of these changes is really to give players a better feeling of what they are already playing. I find the overall image to be more harmonious and players will definitely see more details.”

Out of all the maps in the game, the Temple Garden map will see the most revitalization, as you can see in the included screenshot. It’s a stark difference from how the game has looked in the past.

As far as what the team is most proud of, Maguid noted, “The whole thing really. The amount of work that went into this remaster was huge. Usually when you ship a game, you don’t have a chance to rework the stuff you just shipped, but since the beginning we knew we were a platform, and if we wanted this platform to be alive then we needed to do anything we could to improve the game on every level. It’s an opportunity you don’t get often. I’m still so happy that we were able to do it at all, because it’s so rare to get to immediately improve on your work.”

As for whether the remastering can provide a better storytelling perspective, he added, “I think we can convey a better sense of what you’re supposed to be feeling at any given point with the remaster. If you’re playing a Valkenheim map and it’s supposed to look and feel cold, we can convey that sense of temperature much more now. Similarly, the warmth of a place like Ashfeld will be more apparent now. The campaign and the cinematics have receive a refresh as well so players looking to revisit the campaign will also notice new visual aspects.”

You can read more of the interview here, but needless to say, the massive For Honor audience will be thrilled by what’s set to arrive within the game this coming week. That is, if they’re not too busy hacking up the competition.

Marching Fire arrives in For Honor this Tuesday for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.