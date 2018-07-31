Fortnite Shakes Up the iOS Front With 100 Million Downloads

It’s kind of amazing how Fortnite is doing on mobile right now — especially since it hasn’t even been released on Android yet.

But just a few days after the news that the game cleared $1 billion in revenue and pushed Epic Games’ worth to new heights, a report from Apptopia has confirmed that Fortnite has made huge strides in the iOS market. The game has managed to reach 100 million downloads after just 138 days on the App Store — that’s less than five months.

That’s not exactly a record, as both Super Mario Run and Pokemon GO managed to cross that point in 68 and 71 days, respectively. However, that’s still quite good.

On top of that, Apptopia has also noted that across both May and June by themselves, the game has managed to rack up an estimated 2.7 billion hours played, with an average log-in session of around 21.6 minutes. That’s certainly longer than the 14.8 minutes that Pokemon GO players usually average.

The report also estimates that, although it’s doing pretty good in its own right, it’ll be awhile before it reaches the 100 million download point. In fact, Apptopia suggests that it won’t reach that point for another 206 days at least.

To further add to Fortnite‘s good news, it appears that the game has made a massive amount of moolah through iOS. The game has generated an IAP revenue of $160 million since mid-March. And what’s more, it’s expected to generate another $500 million by next April. That’s just the iOS version by itself. Imagine how well that number adds up with other versions of the game.

There is talk that the game could finally hit the Android front soon, though we’re still waiting for confirmation from Epic Games and Samsung. For the time being, players can enjoy the game on other platforms.

How far can Fortnite go once the Android version drops? Considering its millions of players, Epic Games could see even higher revenue. Now we’ll just have to see how it hopes to introduce it to the format. Fingers crossed it’ll be soon.

Fortnite is available now for iOS devices, as well as Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.