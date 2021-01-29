Fortnite Adds Gangnam Style Dance Emote

✖

Fortnite has seen a number of popular dance moves added over the last few years, so it should come as no surprise that PSY's Gangnam Style dance is now the game's latest Emote! Epic Games announced the new addition on Twitter, alongside a brief video showcasing how it will look when used in the game. Those that are dying to make their character dance to the 2012 international pop culture sensation can now snag the Emote in the game's Item Shop. Players will have to drop a cool 500 V-Bucks to snag it for themselves, and it's available right now!

The official announcement from Epic Games can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Add a little Gangnam Style to your life. Dance on over to the Item Shop and grab the Emote now! pic.twitter.com/uao10oQmgF — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 29, 2021

Reception to the announcement has been fairly positive on social media, so Fortnite players can likely expect to see the Emote used quite a bit, as a result. Given how big a role dancing has played in the game since its inception, the only real surprise is that it took this long to finally see Gangnam Style make it to the game! While the heat surrounding the dance has died down a bit over the years, it remains a staple of weddings, dances, and more.

At the very least, the Emote should prove a bit less controversial than the recent Cyberdyne Salute Emote. The official Fortnite website mistakenly told players that the Emote would be offered alongside the recent addition of the T-800 skin from Terminator 2: Judgement Day. The skin is meant to evoke the T-800's final moments in the film, and many players were seemingly disappointed to discover that it was not actually offered alongside the skin. As a result, Epic Games announced that it would offer refunds for the skin to those interested. Fortunately, it seems that there won't be any miscommunications this time around!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on purchasing the Gangnam Style Emote in Fortnite? What's your favorite dance move in the game, thus far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!