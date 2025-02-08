Fortnite Leak Reveals New Avatar Skins

Fortnite is an incredibly popular video game. Essentially a social hub for anyone interacting with Epic Games’ online platform, it allows players to play a variety of different experiences in very interesting ways. One of its main draws is its skins, which gives players the opportunity to play as either original or licensed avatars as they traverse Fortnite‘s many modes and features. From the monstrous Godzilla to pop sensation Billie Eillish, there are hundreds of pop culture icons for players to jump out of the Battle Bus with. One collaboration that has been rumored for quite awhile pertains to the James Cameron directed Avatar films. It seems that rumor is about to become reality pretty soon.

In recent X posts, known Fortnite leakers iFireMonkey and Itsmeleaky give the first look at the new Avatar collaboration. The upcoming release will feature two skins based on characters from 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water, Jake and Neytiri. There will also be two pickaxes, two gliders, and a single emote based on the popular film. Additionally, a peek at the Lego version of these two characters is also shown. A release date for when these skins will appear on the Item Shop has yet to be revealed, but typically, they launch pretty soon after these leaks occur.

In terms of pricing, nothing has been revealed on that front either. A pack that is currently available as of this writing that is similar to this Avatar collaboration, albeit not a one-to-one comparison, is the Symbiotes Bundle. This includes two skins, two back bling, and two pick axes that typically go for 3,600 V-Bucks. A main differentiating factor here are the gliders which cost more than back bling, as well as the addition of an emote. It wouldn’t be a stretch to expect spending between 4,500 to 5,000 V-Bucks for the full bundle when it inevitably is available on the Item Shop. 5,000 V-Bucks is $36.99, so players can potentially expect to pay a pretty decent amount for the new collaboration.

Along with the Avatar x Fortnite collaboration leak, a new Iron Man skin also looks like it’ll be jetting to the Item Shop in the near future. This will include four different styles, a back bling, and pickaxe themed after the popular Marvel Comics hero. According to noted Fortnite leaker Shiina these four styles will be fully interchangeable. This means they essentially act as variants, allowing players to choose which colorway they want to choose within the single skin. This is similar to the Ellen Ripley skin, which allows players to choose between her look from either the films Alien or Aliens.

The latest collab now available on the Fortnite Item Shop is based on the hit anime Jujutsu Kaisen. Specifcally, it features the villains from the show. Characters Ryomen Sukuna, Mahito, and Toji Fushiguro all have skins featured in the bundle. Also included are two back bling, three pickaxes, two emotes, and one weapon skin. Typically, the Killer Curses Bundle would cost a whopping 6,900 V-Bucks. However, the shop currently has them at the discounted price of 3,800 V-Bucks.