Fortnite Leak Reveals New Kong, Mechagodzilla Skins

Fortnite has received numerous collaborations over the years from various games and films, and leakers have gotten pretty good at revealing what players can expect and when skins and cosmetic items will be available. While previous leaks have revealed the likes of King Kong, Kaiju NO.8, and more, these new leaks point to a variant skin of an already included character and further corroborate previous leaks. This latest leak has gotten Fortnite and Kaiju fans thoroughly excited due to the supposed skins being added to Fortnite. We’ve gathered the information regarding leaks and detailed everything expected to come to Fortnite.

The leaks came from YouTuber HYPEX who datamined the Fortnite shop to leak the upcoming Mecha Godzilla and King Kong skins. Epic Games later shared that the leaks were in fact correct and revealed the Mecha Godzilla and King Kong skins would be available tomorrow in the Fortnite shop.

Let them fight! 💥🥊



Kong and Mechagodzilla enter the Shop tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/M6SA1raVAn — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 15, 2025

While Epic Games did confirm the skin collabo, the datamined leaks also revealed pick axes and back blings coming alongside the characters. This includes both Kong’s Battle Axe and the Proton Drill for pick axes, and the B.E.A.S.T. Armorplate and Proton Exo-Boosters back blings. Combining these items with the Mecha Godzilla and King Kong skins will certainly capture the Kaiju look.

All the skins and items look fantastic, and fans are already thrilled about face-offs between King Kong and Godzilla, especially now that Mecha Godzilla is coming. There has basically never been a better time to be a Kaiju fan between these Fortnite collaborations and the recent Godzilla and King Kong films.

Godzilla was first introduced in Fortnite’s Chapter 6 Battle Pass, and Epic Games has teased a full-size encounter with Godzilla in what looks to be a PvE mode. This wouldn’t be the first time Fortnite has featured modes like this, and facing Godzilla would be a perfect addition to the battle royale.

With the new skins added, players can recreate scenes from Godzilla and King Kong films, and face Godzilla as proper Kaiju. Squads will likely be running a Kaiju theme with players using the Godzilla and King Kong skins to match and show up other squads.

Fortnite continues to receive more and more skins through these collaborations, and there is no doubt even more will come to the battle royale game. Godzilla and King Kong are big wins for Epic Games, and fans of Kaiju media are eating well with all these additions. Only time will tell if more Kaiju skins and items are added.

Leaks for Fortnite are becoming more and more common. Other recent leaks include Capcom’s Devil May Cry, Splinter Cell, and more. Sometimes these leaks are proven true, while others haven’t come to fruition. That is why it is important to take any leak as just that: a rumor that may or may not be accurate. Waiting for official announcements is the best way to stay informed of what content is coming to Fortnite. With the above leak, Epic Games quickly confirmed the arrival of Mecha Godzilla and King Kong to Fortnite.